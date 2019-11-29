Aston Martin has announced a tie-up with Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky which will see the two brands create new products and experiences.

Bowmore is the oldest distillery on Islay, and it will create exclusive bottlings of its products, designed in conjunction with Aston Martin's design team, combining heritage with cutting-edge design. The partnership will also be showcased at exclusive events across the world.

"It is exciting for an extraordinary brand like Bowmore to enter a global partnership with a brand of such high esteem and heritage, leading in its industry for beauty and craft for decades," said Albert Baladi, president and CEO of Beam Suntory, owner of the Bowmore brand. "Aston Martin embodies Bowmore’s commitment to time, with the craft and patience required to make sports cars and single-malt Scotch whiskey very much intertwined."

"These shared values will underpin our series of product innovation and experiences with Aston Martin, and we can’t wait to collaborate on what will be a defining and industry-leading collaboration for years to come."

Aston Martin Lagonda president and group chief executive officer, Andy Palmer added: "This series of limited-edition bottlings are going to be very special collectors’ items for the whiskey connoisseur and Aston Martin enthusiast."

"As brands, we have a lot in common," Palmer continued. "We both focus on indulging our customers with exquisitely-designed, beautifully-crafted products, often producing limited edition specials that celebrate our heritage. Bowmore is a great British brand and, like Aston Martin, its employees are passionate about their work. I can’t wait to sample the fruits of this collaboration between innovative design and crafted product."

Along with its new partnership, Aston Martin is urging people to never drink and drive, and "Drink Smart" messaging will be prominent across all of Bowmore and Aston Martin's activities.