We hope you're all having a wonderful Thanksgiving as the holiday season starts to really make its presence known, all of us counting the days leading up to Christmas. Hopefully you've finished all your Christmas shopping for your friends and family, and chances are you've picked out a few special items for your car-crazy buddies. But if you have a friend who's always been in love with the Ford Bronco, you might want to rethink the gift you just got them.

Gallery: First-Generation Ford Bronco

10 Photos

Amazon has just launched their standalone Ford Bronco Store online, offering an ever-growing number of items that would satisfy even the most die-hard Bronco fan. The store is divided into several categories that include Gifts and Novelties, Automotive Accessories, Toys and Collectibles, Apparel, and Racing. They've got pretty much everything, from branded phone cases, keychains, and even restoration parts courtesy of Dennis Carpenter for that first-generation Bronco you or your friend has been working on. If you're in the market for a grille, tailgate, hood, fender, or badges, these are already up for sale on the site. What we do love is the 1/10th scale Traxxas radio controlled TRX-4 Bronco, complete with an awesome paintjob, highly detailed parts, big tires, and loads of character; the perfect gift for anybody, really.

Either way, you'll find something pretty interesting in their shop, and it's the perfect place to get those last minute gifts. And with 2020 just around the corner, we're this much closer to the comeback of the Bronco nameplate, albeit in midsize SUV form. This time, the Ford Bronco is shedding way its F Series underpinnings, and adopting the same platform as the Ford Ranger, as well as being equipped with an EcoBoost engine. While details are pretty scarce, you can read about everything we know about the new Ford Bronco here.