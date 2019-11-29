The Essen Motor Show opens its doors this week and that means time has come to meet this year’s “police car” modified for the Tune It! Safe! campaign. Over the years, we’ve seen everything from Volkswagen Golfs to the BMW i8, but this is the first time the car takes the shape of a practical wagon. Not just any wagon, but an Audi RS4 Avant modified by ABT you might have heard of under the name of "RS4-R."

Based on the pre-facelift version of Ingolstadt’s fast family hauler, ABT's RS4-R has been decked out with the appropriate body wrap and blue lights. The main idea behind the Tune It! Safe! campaign is to demonstrate that aftermarket upgrades can be applied to a car "whilst maintaining traffic safety and regulatory compliance."

Gallery: Audi RS4 Avant by ABT for Tune It! Safe! campaign

26 Photos

ABT’s modified Avant was originally unveiled back in March 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show with an upgraded version of the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 pushing out a meaty 523 horsepower and 690 Newton-meters (509 pound-feet) of torque. The long-roof performance car from Audi also swaps out the dual oval exhaust tips for a more menacing quad system with 102-mm end pipes finished in carbon fiber.

In addition, the standard wheels were removed to make room for the tuner’s own set of 21-inch alloys shod in 275/25 ZR1 tires. The list of upgrades implemented by the Kempten-based tuner goes on with height-adjustable springs, sports stabilizers, and a full coilover suspension system.

It’s probably only a matter of time before ABT will get its hands on the recently facelifted Audi RS4 Avant to extract additional power and make the styling a bit more aggressive. It’ll be interesting what the tuner will have in mind for the next-gen RS4 seeing as how the Four Rings have already confirmed the performance wagon will utilize a plug-in hybrid powertrain.