Skoda has kicked off assembly of the fourth-generation Octavia at its main plant at home in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic where the company’s most important model will be produced at a rate of 1,150 vehicles each day. Because it’s more popular than the liftback body style and at the same time is Europe’s best-selling wagon, the Combi has priority on the assembly line and will be the first to go on sale, with the regular Octavia to follow a few weeks later.

The Mladá Boleslav factory is where the original version of the modern Octavia entered production back in 1996. Skoda assembles the compact model at multiple factories around the world, including in China, Russia, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and India. Taking into consideration the classic model introduced in 1959, Skoda has sold more than 6.5 million units, thus making the Octavia one of the most successful models in the compact segment. That number keeps growing each year by about 400,000 cars delivered to customers worldwide.

Following the rollout of the regular trim levels, the range will be diversified later in 2020 when the hot RS and the rugged Scout will join the family. For the first time ever, the Octavia is also available as a plug-in hybrid joining Skoda’s newly established family of “iV” models with either PHEV or fully electric powertrains.

Bigger than its predecessor, the revamped Octavia is a more sophisticated product taking into account it offers tech goodies varying from matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights to a head-up display and a shift-by-wire small selector for the automatic transmission. In typical Skoda fashion, it’s considerably larger and more practical than the mechanically related VW Golf, and has all the ingredients to become another hit provided the price won’t increase too much.