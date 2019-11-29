A whopping 1,150 cars will be made each day at the Mladá Boleslav plant.
Skoda has kicked off assembly of the fourth-generation Octavia at its main plant at home in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic where the company’s most important model will be produced at a rate of 1,150 vehicles each day. Because it’s more popular than the liftback body style and at the same time is Europe’s best-selling wagon, the Combi has priority on the assembly line and will be the first to go on sale, with the regular Octavia to follow a few weeks later.
The Mladá Boleslav factory is where the original version of the modern Octavia entered production back in 1996. Skoda assembles the compact model at multiple factories around the world, including in China, Russia, Algeria, Kazakhstan, and India. Taking into consideration the classic model introduced in 1959, Skoda has sold more than 6.5 million units, thus making the Octavia one of the most successful models in the compact segment. That number keeps growing each year by about 400,000 cars delivered to customers worldwide.
Following the rollout of the regular trim levels, the range will be diversified later in 2020 when the hot RS and the rugged Scout will join the family. For the first time ever, the Octavia is also available as a plug-in hybrid joining Skoda’s newly established family of “iV” models with either PHEV or fully electric powertrains.
Bigger than its predecessor, the revamped Octavia is a more sophisticated product taking into account it offers tech goodies varying from matrix LED headlights and full-LED taillights to a head-up display and a shift-by-wire small selector for the automatic transmission. In typical Skoda fashion, it’s considerably larger and more practical than the mechanically related VW Golf, and has all the ingredients to become another hit provided the price won’t increase too much.
Gallery: 2020 Skoda Octavia
Production of new ŠKODA OCTAVIA begins at main plant in Mladá Boleslav
New OCTAVIA features an even more emotive design and numerous innovative technologies
› Bestseller: 6.5 million units manufactured since 1959
› Compact model is one of the most popular vehicles in its segment in many markets, including the Czech Republic, Austria, Finland and Switzerland
Mladá Boleslav, 28 November 2019 – The first fourth-generation OCTAVIA rolled off the production line today at ŠKODA AUTO’s Mladá Boleslav plant. The latest edition of the brand’s bestseller is more spacious, safer, better connected and more emotive than any before it. It is thus setting new benchmarks in its segment yet again and is perfectly equipped to build on the success of its predecessors: with around 400,000 units delivered per year, the OCTAVIA is a favourite amongst European customers. To date, the carmaker has manufactured more than 6.5 million units of its bestseller, which is one of the most popular compact models in the Czech Republic, Austria, Finland and Switzerland.
Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, stressed, “The start of production of the new OCTAVIA at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav marks the beginning of a new chapter in the impressive success story of our brand’s icon. We have invested into renovating our production lines, enabling us to manufacture the best OCTAVIA ever in time for its 60th anniversary.”
The new OCTAVIA rolls off the assembly line in production hall M13 at ŠKODA’s headquarters in Mladá Boleslav. ŠKODA built the first modern-day OCTAVIA there more than 20 years ago. For the production of the new OCTAVIA, the company has prepared its facilities to incorporate innovative processes and technologies; robots are also used for numerous complex and physically demanding production steps. What’s more, innovative technologies meant that the ŠKODA employees’ workstations could be designed particularly ergonomically. Each day, 1,150 fourth-generation OCTAVIAs leave the plant – which is one of the most state-of-the-art and eco-friendliest of its kind in Europe – to be delivered to customers all around the world.
More spacious, better connected and more emotive: the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA
The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA celebrated its world premiere at the National Gallery in Prague’s Trade Fair Palace on 11 November. Just like its predecessor, the model’s latest generation also boasts a modern design and advanced technology, combined with exemplary efficiency, groundbreaking practicality and superior quality. In addition to an even more generous amount of space, an array of equipment usually reserved for higher-tier vehicles, innovative connectivity features and improved assistance systems ensure even greater comfort and safety. The new OCTAVIA is, for example, the first-ever ŠKODA to offer a head-up display that projects the most important information onto the windscreen in clear view of the driver.