Mazda and its SkyActiv-X engine have been making wonders for the Japanese automaker. Not only that it combines the efficiency of diesel engines with the power and refinement of gasoline mills, but the all-new SkyActiv engine has also been met with great demand in the European market.

According to Mazda Europe CEO Yasuhiro Aoyama in a report by Automotive News Europe, the demand for the SkyActiv-X engine is higher than what they expected.

"Since we launched the engine, we are seeing a very encouraging feedback: 60 percent of the orders for the Mazda3 are currently for cars equipped with the Skyactiv-X engine, as well as 45 percent of orders for the Mazda CX-30 crossover," Aoyama told Automotive News Europe.

Aoyama's claim of the apparent demand for the SkyActiv-X came only after a few months of offering the engine to the European market. The SkyActiv-X engine became available on the Mazda3 from September of this year, while the all-new CX-30 compact crossover (gallery above) was launched in October, also with the SkyActiv-X engine.

The question now is: when will the U.S. get this all-new powertrain from Mazda? To recall, the U.S.-spec Mazda3 came with a multitude of engine options, except for the SkyActiv-X. The incoming CX-30 won't have this engine as well as it would be exclusively available with a naturally-aspirated 2.5L SkyActiv-G mill. Worse, it has been confirmed that the SkyActiv-X won't be coming to the U.S. soil anytime soon.

The SkyActiv-X engine is currently offered in Japan and in European markets. Mazda decided to roll out the complex engine in phases, presumably to test the waters and to check if there's going to be a demand for this relatively-new engine technology. Now with this report of high demand coming in, we hope Mazda considers increasing its pace to deliver the SkyActiv-X to the rest of the world.