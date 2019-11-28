Does this make it the world's most luxurious people-carrier?
Bentley is set to offer its Range Rover-rivaling Bentayga SUV with a choice of four- or seven-seat configurations.
The luxurious 4x4 will come as standard with four seats, forsaking a central perch on the rear bench in favor of a center console with an armrest and storage space. However, standard V8 and Speed models will be offered with an optional central seat and a third row in the back, bringing the total to seven.
According to the Crewe-based carmaker, the option reinforces the Bentayga’s status as “the world’s most versatile luxury vehicle.” The company claims the new layouts mean the enormous SUV can double as a family bus or luxury limousine, depending on the customer’s preference.
Bentley says the four-seat layout is designed to provide an “enhanced space for relaxation”, as well as allowing the space to be used for “entertainment” or as a mobile office. Because of the extra space, the company says the two rear seats provide passengers with most of the same seating features found in the front, including 12-way electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions.
As an option, Bentley will offer cars in the four-seat guise a choice of Bentley Rear Entertainment, Bluetooth headphones, and fold-down picnic tables. Customers will also be able to choose the Mulliner-Console Drinks Cooler, which sits between the rear seats and essentially provides a cool box for your champagne.
In seven-seat guise, however, is described as offering “maximum versatility” and extra passenger-carrying capability. The third row of seats folds away electronically, to provide maximum luggage capacity, while the middle row folds manually so passengers can enter and exit the car. Bentley Rear Entertainment is also available as an option for those traveling in the back.
The seven-seat layout will not be offered on the Hybrid version of the Bentayga, which combines a 3-liter turbocharged V6 gasoline engine with an electric motor to create a plug-in hybrid SUV. Bentley calls that model – which will have to "make do" with a four-seat configuration – the luxury SUV sector’s first plug-in hybrid and its most efficient model ever.
However, the "base" V8 model, which uses a 4-liter, twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine with 542 horsepower will be available with seating for seven. That means the whole family can experience the 4.4-second 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time and the 180 mph (290 km/h) top speed.
Similarly, the W12-powered "Speed" version will also come with the option of a third row. That car uses the same 6-liter W12 seen in the top-of-the-range Continental GT, complete with 626 hp, and it’s capable of hitting 190 mph (305 km/h) when it’s traveling flat out.
(Crewe, 20 November, 2019) The Bentley Bentayga range of exclusive go-anywhere do-anything SUVs is available with four or seven seat configurations which, combined with a trio of available engines, including the first true-luxury plug in hybrid, reinforce its status as the world’s most versatile luxury vehicle.
The flexible seating options make the all-terrain Bentayga the most practical luxury car Bentley has ever built. Big enough to carry a family of seven, it also has the ability to swallow up a boot-load of luggage when required, without ever compromising the extraordinary travelling experience for which Bentleys are renowned. While the available four seat configuration means the Bentayga can also double as a luxury limousine.
Such a variety of seat options further extends the Bentayga’s ultimate luxury experience, offering different ways to enjoy familiar journeys on the road, and open up new horizons off-road.
Both Bentayga V8 and Speed models are available with either four or seven-seat cabin options, while the Hybrid comes with four seats. In this configuration, it provides an enhanced space for relaxation, entertainment or work on-the-move. The twin rear-seat model provides two passengers with most of the same, impressive luxury seating features as those enjoyed in the front, including 12-way electrical adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage functions.
The cabin of Bentley’s all-terrain, all-purpose luxury car includes a centre console between the two rear seats that provides additional storage, USB charging sockets and a beautifully trimmed and quilted backboard to separate the cabin from the boot area.
The spacious twin rear configuration also offers a further choice of individual options, such as Bentley Rear Entertainment, Bluetooth headphones, fold-down picnic tables and individual, Mulliner-Console Drinks Cooler.
The practical and luxurious seven-seat format provides maximum versatility for carrying extra passengers. The third row of seats can be folded away electronically at the push of a button, to provide maximum luggage capacity, while the middle row folds manually for ease of access. Bentley Rear Entertainment is also available as an option.
Beautifully handcrafted, the exclusive cabin employs the most exquisite materials, from rare wood veneers and high-gloss carbon fibre to the finest, hand-stitched leather trim. This unparalleled attention to detail is found right across the Bentayga range.
Bentley Bentayga – Leading The Way In The Luxury SUV Sector
The pioneering Bentayga Hybrid is the luxury SUV sector’s first plug-in hybrid and Bentley’s most efficient model ever. It combines a new, highly efficient 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine with a state-of-the-art electric motor. Technologically advanced, it is also the company’s first step towards electrification.
The Bentayga Speed is the world’s fastest production SUV, with a powerful 6.0-litre W12 TSI engine producing 635 PS (626 bhp) and a top speed of 190 mph (306 km/h). Like the Bentayga Hybrid, the Speed is designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain.
Sitting at the core of the Bentayga range, the V8’s 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol engine combines immense power with impressive fuel efficiency. The dynamic unit develops 542 bhp (550 PS) and 568 lb.ft. (770 Nm) of torque, resulting in a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h) and 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds (100 km/h in 4.5 seconds).