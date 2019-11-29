Eat your heart out James Bond. Too bad it's not real.
Automakers and Hollywood have a long, storied history when it comes to product placement, but these days the connection seems stronger than ever. Do you think it was a coincidence the live-action Transformers franchise featured not just a Chevrolet Camaro, but numerous GM products? Don’t forget Ford using Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to launch its new EcoSport, not to mention the extra Blue Oval placement of a Mustang II King Cobra in the film, driven by Star-Lord’s dad when he was Earthside in the 1970s. More recently, Audi wrapped its four rings around Spider-Man: Far From Home with a cheeky video but all those product placements had one thing in common: They featured real cars.
Audi’s latest step into the big screen is a bit more animated, and we mean that literally. The RSQ e-tron is a fictional creation for the upcoming digitally animated film Spies in Disguise. The movie features Will Smith and Tom Holland voicing curiously accurate on-screen caricature of themselves in an animated spy flic where, for reasons we don’t fully understand, Smith’s ultra-macho super-spy character gets turned into a pigeon. Hey, it’s a fun adventure with Spider-Man and The Fresh Prince, so we’re willing to suspend our disbelief.
Gallery: Audi RSQ E-Tron Cartoon Concept
As such, the RSQ e-tron serves as the ultimate spy car. That means it's fast – fast enough to outrun missiles in fact – and of course its electric with a fully autonomous mode. According to a press release from Audi, the car was designed closely with Blue Sky Studios and features a “visionary design language and futuristic highlights including a hologram speedometer.” Could this mean we’ll see something similar to this fictional machine in future real-life Audis? Probably not, but admittedly, a holographic speedometer would be very cool.
To further showcase the car and promote the film, Audi and Blue Sky Studios created the short video at the top of this article. It features the unlikely crime-fighting team (with Smith’s character not in pigeon form) deftly avoiding anonymous bad guys while out for lunch. You know, everyday super-spy stuff.
As for the actual movie, you can see it in U.S. theaters starting December 25.
Audi teams up with Twentieth Century Fox on 'Spies in Disguise' digital content ahead of film premiere
- Audi designs first animated virtual concept car for “Spies in Disguise”
- Audi RSQ e-tron concept car is electric and fully automated
- Audi to sponsor world premiere of "Spies in Disguise"
INGOLSTADT, Germany/NEW YORK, November 26, 2019 – Audi and Twentieth Century Fox, in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, are teaming up on a digital content piece ahead of the world premiere of the animated film "Spies in Disguise" starring Will Smith and Tom Holland. The video, called “Lunchbreak," follows super-spy Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, the characters voiced by Smith and Holland in the film, as well as the Audi RSQ e-tron, the first concept car by Audi created exclusively for an animated film.
In the video, suave and smooth Lance Sterling and tech genius Walter Beckett find themselves in a high-speed car chase through the streets and underground shafts of Washington, DC. The unlikely duo are at an advantage in the RSQ e-tron with the concept car’s fully automatic driving mode and additional boost capability, which is controlled via Functions on demand. Click here to view the video.
The electric and fully automated RSQ e-tron concept car, designed in close cooperation with Blue Sky Studios, features autopilot mode, as well as visionary design language and futuristic highlights including a hologram speedometer.
"The action-packed super-spy storyline provides us with a creative medium to showcase innovation and technology, and all that is possible with the future of mobility,” says Sven Schuwirth, Vice President Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience.
“Spies in Disguise” opens in U.S. theaters December 25, 2019.