The SL AWD model starts at $29,800.
Just as it sits below the larger Nissan Rogue in size, the smaller Rogue Sport is cheaper, too. The refreshed 2020 Rogue Sport will start at $23,240 for the S trim while the top-tier SL AWD commands $29,800. Neither price includes the $1,095 destination charge. The larger Rouge begins at $25,300.
Here’s pricing for the other 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport trims:
- Rogue Sport S FWD – $23,240 USD
- Rogue Sport SV FWD – $24,750 USD
- Rogue Sport SL FWD – $28,450 USD
- Rogue Sport S AWD – $24,590 USD
- Rogue Sport SV AWD – $26,100 USD
- Rogue Sport SL AWD – $29,800 USD
Nissan updated the Rogue Sport for 2020, showing the car earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show. Nissan gave the crossover a new front fascia while reworking the headlight and taillight designs, which mirror those found on the European Nissan Qashqai.
The most significant update was Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 that now comes standard across the lineup regardless of trim. It includes front and rear automatic braking, a lane-departure warning system, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam headlights
One area Nissan didn’t update was the powertrain, which isn’t uncommon with a design refresh. The 2020 model uses the same 141-horsepower (105-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The continuously variable transmission is the only gearbox available; however, it can help power either the front or all four wheels. The proper engine would have been the 188-hp (140-kW) 2.5-liter one from the 2019 Nissan Altima, but that’s better left for a complete redesign.
In 2017, Nissan imported the Qashqai to the U.S. and renamed it the Rogue Sport, catching the crossover wave. The minor updates will help keep it fresh in the competitive segment while remaining an affordable, attractive offering. Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 does make the 2020 model $900 more to start that the 2019 model, but those are features customers want today.
About the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
Slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue, Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan’s popular CUV lineup. Most prominent among the 2020 Rogue Sport refinements is the new exterior design that offers a more technical feel – helping provide a greater separation from its Nissan Rogue stablemate. Key design elements include the fresh new front-end appearance, along with redesigned rear tail lamps. Trim level content and option packages have also been revised.
The advanced Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies are now standard on all 2020 Rogue Sport models, including the base S grade. Part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, Safety Shield 360 includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.
The restyled Rogue Sport interior features updated trim finishers, while combining a wide-open feeling with areas for personal space. Seating includes a standard 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, 60/40 split fold-down rear seat with rear seat center armrest and rear seat heating/cooling center console vents.
Behind the 2nd row seat is up to 22.9 cu. ft. of cargo space (up to 61.1 cu. ft. with the 2nd row seat folded down), accessible through the wide rear door. Rogue Sport also offers the innovative class-exclusive2 Divide-N-Hide® Cargo System, which is standard on SV and SL grades.
Other available technology includes ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Driver Alertness3, Traffic Sign Recognition and Bose® Premium Audio System including subwoofer. Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, with a NissanConnect® 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, is standard on all grades. Also available are Nissan Door to Door Navigation and NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM® (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately).
The 2020 Rogue Sport is powered by a combination of a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine and Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch.