Just as it sits below the larger Nissan Rogue in size, the smaller Rogue Sport is cheaper, too. The refreshed 2020 Rogue Sport will start at $23,240 for the S trim while the top-tier SL AWD commands $29,800. Neither price includes the $1,095 destination charge. The larger Rouge begins at $25,300.

Here’s pricing for the other 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport trims:

Rogue Sport S FWD – $23,240 USD

Rogue Sport SV FWD – $24,750 USD

Rogue Sport SL FWD – $28,450 USD

Rogue Sport S AWD – $24,590 USD

Rogue Sport SV AWD – $26,100 USD

Rogue Sport SL AWD – $29,800 USD

Nissan updated the Rogue Sport for 2020, showing the car earlier this year at the Chicago Auto Show. Nissan gave the crossover a new front fascia while reworking the headlight and taillight designs, which mirror those found on the European Nissan Qashqai.

The most significant update was Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 that now comes standard across the lineup regardless of trim. It includes front and rear automatic braking, a lane-departure warning system, a blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic high-beam headlights

One area Nissan didn’t update was the powertrain, which isn’t uncommon with a design refresh. The 2020 model uses the same 141-horsepower (105-kilowatt) 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The continuously variable transmission is the only gearbox available; however, it can help power either the front or all four wheels. The proper engine would have been the 188-hp (140-kW) 2.5-liter one from the 2019 Nissan Altima, but that’s better left for a complete redesign.

In 2017, Nissan imported the Qashqai to the U.S. and renamed it the Rogue Sport, catching the crossover wave. The minor updates will help keep it fresh in the competitive segment while remaining an affordable, attractive offering. Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 does make the 2020 model $900 more to start that the 2019 model, but those are features customers want today.