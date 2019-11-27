Friends, we love Los Angeles. We love California, the West Coast, the East Coast, and all the states in between. What we don’t love is traffic – nobody loves traffic – and while L.A. is certainly a cool place to be, we so want nothing to do with the absolute mess that is L.A. traffic. If you’re not sure what we’re talking about, check out this video from CBS Los Angeles showing absolute gridlock on the 405 freeway yesterday at rush hour.

Mind you, this isn’t a traffic jam due to some major incident. This is just a lot of people on the road at the same time ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., which is a bit late this year on November 28. Travel in the L.A. metro area is always tough around quitting time, but as the above video reveals in painful detail while slowly zooming out, the congestion isn’t simply limited to the 405. Side streets and smaller highways are a similar sea of solid white and red lights, and it’s also worth noting that the 405 is six lanes wide in both directions at this point. Folks, that’s a lot of cars not going anywhere.

A second video posted on Facebook offers yet another look at the traffic, which was still very heavy several hours later. The news report mentions that the heavier volume could be due to travelers getting an early start ahead of impending winter weather that’s expected to bring a deluge of rain to L.A., and well over a foot of snow in the mountains east of the city. In fact, this storm system could disrupt Thanksgiving travel across the entire U.S., as it’s expected to intensify and head east at a rather quick pace.

Whether you’re traveling 15 miles or 1,500 this year for the holidays, stay safe on the roads everyone.