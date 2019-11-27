With a possible, and unofficial, rematch between the Ford F-150 and Tesla Cybertruck set for some time next week, the odds – the bettin’ odds – are in Tesla’s favor. BookMaker.eu, a sports betting company operating online since 1996, has Tesla as the 3-to-1 favorite. When BookMaker announced the matchup, it had Tesla at –200 with Ford at +150. Since then, though, Ford’s position has worsened to +190.

The faux feud started Thursday night when Tesla showed a video of the Cybertruck decimating the Ford F-150 in a pointless tug-of-war contest. Tesla CEO Elon Musk uploaded the video to Twitter, where a closer inspection discovered some issues with the fairness of the competition. Performance specs for the F-150 weren’t released, but our analysis concluded the Ford was the rear-wheel-drive model with a turbocharged V6 engine under the hood.

Then, a tweet from a Ford executive challenged Tesla to a rematch, which Musk quickly accepted. Ford told Motor1.com downplayed the challenged as “tongue-in-cheek,” as it was pointing out the absurdity of the tug-of-war test. However, that hasn’t stopped Musk.

Even Neil deGrasse Tyson, the world-famous astrophysicist, chimed in, confirming we’re living in the weirdest of timelines. He suggested fully loading the F-150, giving the rear wheels the highest traction, and rerunning the tug-of-war match. Musk replied, “Sure, will aim to do this next week.”

There’s no doubt electric powertrains offer advantages over gasoline-powered engines. The instant torque is delectable, giving them a performance advantage over any gas-powered vehicle. Fully loading the F-150 would help against the Cybertruck, but it’s doubtful it’d be enough to win.

We don’t know the Cybertruck powertrain Tesla used in the competition. It could have been the tri-motor / all-wheel-drive setup with 500 miles of range and enough oomph to send the stainless-steel doorstop to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

An all-electric Ford F-150 is coming – its development is no secret. It won’t arrive for a few more years, though it could arrive as soon as 2021. That’s the same year the Tesla Cybertruck is scheduled to enter production, but Tesla frequently whizzes past any self-prescribed deadline. That means an honest, apples-to-apples comparison between the two trucks is still a few years away – maybe even more.

