The Mustang Mach-E. You probably have an opinion on it, but regardless of where you stand, it marks the beginning of a new era for Ford’s storied moniker. That’s because Mustang is no longer just a pony car – it’s a brand that now includes a four-door electric crossover and if you’re anything like us, you’re wondering just how far this Mustang brand expansion could lead. Rendering artist Aksyonov Nikita at Bēhance.net has similar thoughts.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Yup, that’s a Mustang Mach-E pickup truck at the top of this article and you know what? We don’t hate it. That is, we don’t hate the look of this decidedly aggressive off-roader. Using the Mustang branding is still very much a hotly debated subject among the Motor1.com team, but even our most vocal haters concede that, if Ford is serious about turning Mustang into a subbrand, a pickup truck design is probably wafting through the minds of designers in Dearborn as we speak. The F-150 has been the best-selling pickup for decades, and Ford undoubtedly has a loyal group of truck buyers. Might those buyers be tempted to swap an F-150 for a sporty Mustang truck?

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E Truck Fan Renderings

4 Photos

Actually, we don’t see a Mustang-branded truck ever happening. For starters, such a vehicle would almost certainly be a road-going performance truck not unlike the SVT F-150 Lightning of old. It was an awesome truck for sure, but the Raptor has clearly demonstrated buyers are far more interested in off-road performance when it comes to cool trucks. Also, stirring the pickup pot too much risks upsetting far more loyal truck buyers than angering the Mustang ranks.

We also don’t see Ford tinkering with its truck lineup too much because, right now at least, it’s the only Blue Oval group that’s posting positive sales figures in the U.S. According to the company’s Q3 2019 sales statement, SUVs are down over 10 percent and car sales are down nearly 30 percent. On the flip side, trucks are up almost 9 percent so yeah, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.