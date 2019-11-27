It could be unveiled in 2021.

As the rich are getting richer, high-end automakers are increasing their efforts as far as developing extravagant one-off cars to cater to the one-percenters. Bugatti built a single example of the La Voiture Noire and sold it for about $19 million, so it’s safe to say there’s truly no limit in regards to how much money a deep-pocketed buyer is willing to pay for a special car. It appears Bentley wants a piece of the niche with its own special project priced at a much more "affordable" £1.5 million (about $1.9M at current exchange rates).

According to a report published by Autocar magazine, Bentley’s bespoke division Mulliner is developing what is described as being the “ultimate open-cockpit sports tourer.” Believed to take visual cues from the spectacular EXP 100 GT concept, the mysterious model will allegedly be manufactured in only 12 examples taking the shape of a two-seat barchetta. The intent for this car – which is said to come without a roof – is to “exaggerate the sensation of driving,” according to a person familiar with the matter.

Gallery: Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept

Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept
25 Photos
Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e concept

Unlike the electric EXP 12 Speed6e concept pictured here, the mysterious new Bentley is said to be powered by a W12 engine without any sort of electrification. Logic dictates the 6.0-liter twin-turbo unit will produce at least the 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque already available in several models from Crewe.

Getting rid of the roof should shave off a considerable amount of weight, thus making Mulliner’s open-top tourer lighter than a Continental GT Convertible (2,414 kilograms / 5,322 pounds). The diet should improve performance by reducing the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time to less than the 3.8 seconds needed by the Conti GTC.

See The Newest Special Bentley Models:

2020 bentley flying spur blackline 2020 Bentley Flying Spur Goes Black With Blackline Specification
bentley bentayga stetson special edition Bentley Bentayga Stetson Edition Is A Cowboy 'Hat' For One-Percenters

Autocar points out the limited-edition car has not been signed off for production just yet, but if it will, the reveal is scheduled to take place at some point in 2021.

Source: Autocar