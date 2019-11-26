Overlanding is crazy popular right now, not just with off-road-capable camper vans and trucks, but trailers as well. Adventurous explorers might prefer a small, nimble vehicle to explore nearby wilderness while based from a central off-grid camp. Into The Wild Overlands offers a range of overlanding trailers to accommodate such needs, and the company has a new model called the XT12. And we must admit that it looks pretty darned versatile for its size.

We say that because this trailer is advertised as sleeping four adults, with two enjoying a proper queen-sized bed. It also incorporates a wet bath with a shower, a cassette toilet, and a full outdoor kitchen with a sink, three-burner stove, and a 75-liter refrigerator. It’s configurable with a pop-up roof and an awning that can be used in numerous ways, and there’s a forced-air furnace to heat things up in cooler conditions. Water storage isn’t mentioned, but there’s a 250-amp-hour battery and 220 watts of solar power for electricity.

Gallery: Into The Wild Overland XT12

17 Photos

It sounds rather cozy, but being a trailer for overlanding, it must also survive an off-road journey. To that end, the XT12 rides on a power-coated steel chassis with all-terrain tires and a Timbren axle-less suspension. Aside from giving the trailer independent wheel movement at each side, the setup also allows for 20 inches of ground clearance. The trailer has a dry weight of under 3,000 pounds, and it stretches 18 feet in length.

Into The Wild Overland doesn’t have pricing available for the XT12 just yet. The company presently offers two trailer types – XT and MXT, with the latter equipped to haul dirt bikes and both designed to sleep two adults inside. Pricing for the XT starts at $28,500, but with the XT12 being larger in both physical size and capability, a starting price in the $40,000 to $45,000 range for the new trailer is likely. Sales are expected to begin in the spring of 2020.