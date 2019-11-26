The Aston Martin Valkyrie is a new crop of hypercar that puts the previous kings – Ferrari LaFerrari, Porsche 918 Sypder, and others – to shame. The Aston's design matches its wild and obscene performance specs. At $3.2 million each, the Valkyrie is unlike anything Aston has built before. It doesn't even have side mirrors. The video above shows a fully functioning Valkyrie prototype navigating the famous Silverstone Circuit. It's located in the United Kingdom, and Aston was showing off the car during a customer demonstration sometime this month.

The video captures the Valkyrie's screaming exhaust note as it cruises the track. Powering the Aston is a naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 that produces 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). Combined with hybrid electric motors, the Valkyrie's total output is 1,160 hp (865 kW) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque.

Aston touts the Valkyrie as the fastest street-legal car in the world – and it certainly sounds like it could claim that title. Peak power happens 10,500 revs while the engine can spin up to 11,100 rpm. The curb weight is an estimated 2,270 pounds (1,030 kilograms), which will allow the electrified powertrain to propel the Valkyrie to claim the title.

The Valkyrie's journey from idea to reality has been a long one. Aston revealed the car two years ago. This past summer, it hosted a public outing for the car at Silverstone. This Valkyrie wears the same black-and-red livery as Red Bull Racing's F1 cars as the vehicle is a collaboration between Aston and the racing team.

Aston is limiting Valkyrie's production, though the multi-million-dollar price tag should have been proof enough of the car's exclusivity. The British automaker is keeping production to just 150 examples. There will be 25 Valkyrie AMR Pro examples built, too. However, if you're hoping to score one for your collection, we're sorry to report that all the build slots have buyers.