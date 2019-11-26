Just 10 examples will be sold by Aston Martin Bristol.
ASTON MARTIN DBS SUPERLEGGERA CONCORDE SPECIAL EDITION IS CLEARED FOR TAKE-OFF
- Bespoke Q by Aston Martin special edition marks 50 years since the first flight of the world’s best-known supersonic airliner
- Created in association with British Airways in the UK flag carrier’s centenary year
- Commissioned by Aston Martin Bristol, and limited to just 10 sports cars
26 November 2019, Gaydon, UK: Few aircraft of the jet age are more instantly recognisable, or more fondly remembered, than the world-renowned Concorde. Now, 50 years since its first flight, this supersonic passenger jet – created in a unique piece of Anglo-French co-operation – is the inspiration for the latest member of the highly desirable Aston Martin Wings Series.
Strictly limited to only ten examples and featuring lavish personalisation via Aston Martin’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Concorde proudly celebrates not only the half century since the iconic luxury passenger jet took to the skies, but also the centenary of one of Concorde’s two flag carrying airline operators: British Airways.
The announcement of this new special edition sports car marks the latest chapter in the ongoing Aston Martin Wings Series. The DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition joins the Vanquish S Red Arrows Edition; Vantage Blades Edition; and the V12 Vantage S Spitfire 80 in the brand’s aviation-inspired celebration models.
Fittingly, the car has been commissioned by Aston Martin Bristol which is to be found just a long runway’s length away from Aerospace Bristol at Filton – the place that is now home to the last Concorde ever to fly and the location at which the British Concorde were manufactured. Today’s announcement is particularly fitting, too, since it coincides precisely with the date of 26 November, 2003 when the last Concorde flight, of G-BOAF now in residence at Aerospace Bristol – touched down.
Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer, Aston Martin Lagonda, said of the new car: “It’s only fitting that our great British sports car brand marks the achievement of the incredibly dedicated, talented and ambitious teams of British and French scientists, engineers, designers and aircraft workers who made Concorde, and supersonic air travel, a reality in our skies 50 years ago.
“Using the DBS Superleggera as our starting point, and with the support of the talented personalisation experts in the Q by Aston Martin service to draw on, we have been able to subtly and sympathetically enhance and highlight some of the car’s most notable features while preserving the elegance, style and sheer brutish road presence for which the Aston Martin DBS is rightly known.”
The DBS Superleggera Concorde features a carefully judged selection of interior and exterior design and trim modifications to delicately yet unmistakably celebrate the achievements of the Concorde team. Outside, the sports car is distinguished by bespoke side strakes milled from solid aluminium; a bespoke painted livery comprising British Airways colours on the roof strake, aero blade and rear diffuser; black tinted carbon fibre roof with Concorde silhouette graphic; the famous British Airways ‘Speedmarque’ logo in chrome on the front wings; a unique Q by Aston Martin wing badge with black enamel infill; unique and authentic jet black painted Civil Aviation Authority aircraft identifier numbers and bespoke inspection plaques signed by Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways Chairman Álex Cruz.
Inside, the new car features more carefully judged design features created to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Concorde. Among the highlights inside are the Concorde logo on the front seat facings; a Mach Meter graphic embroidered on the driver’s side sun visor; a unique headliner featuring printed Alcantara displaying a ‘sonic boom’ graphic; paddle shifters made from titanium from Concorde compressor blades; floor mats in Terence Conran design pattern; seatbelt buckle badges milled from solid aluminium and bespoke sill plaques.
This, of course, is supported by the supreme performance of the DBS Superleggera – the brand’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12-engined Super GT flagship boasting 725 PS, 900 Nm of torque, a top speed of 211mph and blistering acceleration that dispatches 0-62 mph in just 3.4 seconds and 0-100 mph in 6.4 seconds.
Parts of the proceeds from the sale of each individual car will be donated to the Air League Trust, a not-for-profit organisation that teaches under-privileged children how to fly, and offers support for them to work in engineering.
The new DBS Superleggera Concorde Edition is strictly limited to 10 examples and they are available to purchase through Aston Martin Bristol.