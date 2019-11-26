Aston Martin has revealed a new special edition of its DBS Superleggera grand tourer that celebrates the Concorde supersonic airliner. The car, dubbed Concorde, was commissioned by the Aston Martin dealer in Bristol, and just 10 examples will be built. Each will celebrate 50 years since the aircraft's first flight, as well as the centenary of one of Concorde's two operators - British Airways.

The 10 vehicles will be marked out by their Q by Aston Martin personalization options, which include a bespoke painted livery comprising British Airways colors on the roof strake, aero blade and rear diffuser, as well as a black-tinted carbon fiber roof bearing Concorde's silhouette. The cars will also get the famous British Airways "Speedmarque" logo in chrome on the front wings, a Concorde silhouette in the side strakes, and a unique wing badge with black enamel infill.

Inside, there's blue upholstery that mimics BA's cabin design, with the Concorde logo on the front seat facings. There's also a Mach Meter graphic embroidered on the driver’s side sun visor, a unique printed Alcantara headliner with a "sonic boom" graphic and paddle shifters made from titanium taken from Concorde compressor blades. Finishing touches include floor mats in Terence Conran design pattern, seatbelt buckle badges milled from solid aluminum and bespoke sill plaques.

Under the skin, meanwhile, the cars will get black painted Civil Aviation Authority aircraft identifier numbers and bespoke inspection plaques signed by Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO Andy Palmer and British Airways Chairman Álex Cruz.

All this will be powered by the enormous 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V12 found in the standard DBS Superleggera. With 715 hp and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque, the car can reach a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h) after accelerating from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in just 3.4 seconds. Just 6.4 seconds after setting off, the DBS can be traveling at 100 mph (161 km/h).

Marek Reichman, the executive vice-president and chief creative officer at Aston Martin Lagonda, said of the new car: “It’s only fitting that our great British sports car brand marks the achievement of the incredibly dedicated, talented and ambitious teams of British and French scientists, engineers, designers and aircraft workers who made Concorde, and supersonic air travel, a reality in our skies 50 years ago.

“Using the DBS Superleggera as our starting point, and with the support of the talented personalization experts in the Q by Aston Martin service to draw on, we have been able to subtly and sympathetically enhance and highlight some of the car’s most notable features while preserving the elegance, style and sheer brutish road presence for which the Aston Martin DBS is rightly known.”