Production starts in February.

The UAW strike against General Motors is over, and production is humming at GM plants across the country. However, the strike has delayed production, including GM’s hottest new vehicle, the 2020 Chevy Corvette C8. Now that employees are back to work at the Bowling Green, Kentucky assembly plant, the automaker needs workers to help prepare for the new model’s launch. Production is scheduled to begin in February 

GM wants to hire an unspecified number of temporary workers from the local and surrounding area. The position requires no college degree with the pay starting at $16.67 an hour. After 90 days, holiday pay and health care options are available, and temporary employees may receive preference if a full-time position becomes available. You can find out more about the position here

The need for temporary workers isn’t a surprise. When the UAW hit the picket lines in September, GM still had current-generation C7 Corvette production to complete. But now C7 production is complete. Next, the plant will shut down for retooling before C8 production begins. GM had planned to begin C8 production before the end of the year with the first one heading to a January auction 

With Bowling Green Assembly Plant employees back to work, GM should have few issues starting C8 production on time. The 2020 Corvette is a vital new model for the company, signaling a new direction for one of the brand’s most iconic and revered vehicles.  

The 2020 Corvette flips the car’s iconic layout front front-engine to mid, something Zora Arkus-Duntov, the father of the Corvette, always wanted. When the car arrives next year, it will have a potent 6.2-liter LT2 V8 producing up to 495 horsepower (369 kilowatts) when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package and exhaust. We know customers who’ve placed orders are eager for the new iteration. 

Source: National Corvette Museum via CorvetteBlogger.com