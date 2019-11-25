During the presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck last week, the Californian company displayed a video with the electric pickup in a tug of war with a Ford F-150. The short clip showed a comfortable win for the futuristic EV truck against what is currently the best-selling vehicle in the United States. But was this a fair game?

A higher-quality version of the same video (see above) was released by Elon Musk on Twitter and it allows us to take a deeper look at what happened. As far as we can tell, this is at least a mid-range Cybertruck with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup, which has a starting price of $49,900 as announced during the reveal. Against it appears to be a F-150 in STX trim, judging by the grille, door handles, and wheels, which had a price of $30,000 for a regular cab XL in 2018.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut

128 Photos

From the video, it’s obvious that the F-150 is spinning just its rear wheels and one can assume this is a rear-wheel-drive model. We can’t identify the powertrain under the hood but if it's indeed an RWD model, this leaves the 2.7-liter EcoBoost as the most obvious option. Then there’s the weight – our educated guess is that the Cybertruck is some 1,000-1,500 pounds (450-680 kilograms) heavier but this is just an assumption as we don't have exact and official details.

Simply put, the F-150 used in this video is noticeably lighter, cheaper, and probably significantly underpowered compared to its all-electric opponent – and in tug of war competitions, it’s the engine output and weight of the vehicle that basically decide the winner. Also, the Cybertruck appears to be the one taking the slack and building forward momentum before the F-150 starts doing anything. Add to that the lack of an AWD system on the F-150 and a locking rear differential, plus the instant torque of the Cybertruck due to its all-electric powertrain.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 29,750 MSRP $ 29,750 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

With all that said, was this really an apple-to-apple tug of war? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.