If you’re underwhelmed by the Aston Martin DBX’s twin-turbo V8 engine good news may be on the horizon. At the DBX Launch event, Road & Track spoke to Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer about the potential for a V12 DBX, and he didn’t say no.

The Aston Martin DBX debuted with a Mercedes-AMG derived twin-turbo V8 which produces 542 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque. The astute observers at Road & Track noted that the DBX’s engine bay leaves room for even more engine to which Andy Palmer confirmed could fit Aston’s twin-turbo V12. Palmer went on to further explain to Road & Track, “We'll probably do other engine derivatives, we'll do other spec derivatives. As you do with any lifecycle management," Palmer said. "And, in the same way, as we do specials off of our DB11 platform, we may well do specials off this platform."

Gallery: 2021 Aston Martin DBX

44 Photos

The V8 engine in the DBX SUV may be powerful but nothing beats the refined driving experience of a V12. The Rolls Royce Cullinan is currently the only SUV on sale today that features a V12, however, the Cullinan's mission is more luxury-focused rather than the sporty intentions of the Aston Martin DBX.

If Aston were to offer a V12 DBX it’s very probable to debut under Aston’s AMR trim which is reserved for only the most special Astons. Take for example the Aston Martin Vantage AMR which features a manual transmission. The Vantage AMR isn’t about going faster but rather experiencing something special.

With this in mind, it makes perfect sense for Aston to release a V12 DBX AMR SUV. Sure the V12 won't be much faster than the current V8, if at all, but the unique experience will more than makeup for the lack of additional performance. The Aston Martin DBX is just getting started. It’s very clear that Aston has a lot of plans for this new SUV and we’re excited to see what's next.





