When it comes to entry-level luxury performance cars today’s buyers are spoiled for choice. It can be hard to choose between the plethora of options, luckily the team over at Carwow has a solution, drag race them and buy the winner.

Audi S, VW R, Mercedes AMG, and BMW M all have a performance version of the smallest vehicles offered by their respective brands. In the world of performance car proportions, smaller is usually better but which offering is fastest?

Gallery: Watch Audi S3 Drag Race VW Golf R, AMG A35, And BMW M135i

6 Photos

Before we cover the winner, let's meet the contenders. First the brand new BMW M135i, which is powered by a new 302 horsepower 4-cylinder engine borrowed from the X2 M35i SUV. Power is sent through an 8-speed automatic transmission that routes power to all four wheels using BMW’s X-Drive AWD system.

Next, we have the A35 AMG, which is AMG’s newest entry-level performance vehicle. The A35 features a 302 horsepower 4-cylinder engine mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic that is tuned by AMG for quicker shifts. The A35 uses the Mercedes 4-Matic AWD system with an even 50/50 torque split between axles.

Finally, we have the Audi S3 and VW Golf R. The Audi S3 represents Audi’s most affordable S model while the Golf R tops VW performance range. Both vehicles use a similar AWD setup and share the same 2.0-liter TFSI 4-cylinder engine but in Europe, the Audi S3 makes 306 horsepower while the Golf R has to make due with only 296 horses. In America, both models make the same 296 horsepower.

All of the contenders in this drag race have around 300 horsepower 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engines, AWD, and automatic transmissions. These similarities make the result very predictable. In the end, it’s no surprise that the race results were within milliseconds of each other.





