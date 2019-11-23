The Mercedes-AMG GT is no push-over sports car. In fact, it's most anemic version produces 469 horsepower (350 kiloWatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-meters) of torque, coming from the 4.0-liter V8 with boosts coming from twin turbochargers. It's current most-powerful version, the GT R, makes way more than that at 577 hp (430 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of twists.

But AMG isn't about to let its guard down in making its sports car even greater. Spied testing a number of times on public roads this year, the AMG GT Black Series is bound to happen – and AMG's global head of product management and sales, Michael Knöller, has confirmed that it's arriving sooner than we think.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Spied

10 Photos

Speaking to Road & Track during this year's L.A. Auto Show, Knöller said that the AMG GT Black Series would be launched next year. The AMG honcho didn't give a reveal date, though, but he said that it should hit production by the end of 2020.

To recall, the last time AMG used the Black Series monicker was in the AMG SLS, which gave the coupe an increase to 622 hp (464 kW) and an increased redline to 8,000 RPM. Knöller didn't disclose any info about the AMG GT Black Series output increase, however, but he said that it would be its "more extroverted" version and that "it underlines the history and performance of the GT two door," according to Road & Track's report.

Apart from the GT Black Series, Knöller confirmed that a plug-in hybrid GT Four-Door will also be launched next year. No launch date was set by he confirmed that the GT Black Series and the plug-in hybrid GT Four-Door will be launched close to each other. The production of the latter will also commend by the end of 2020.