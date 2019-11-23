For centuries, driving has been exclusive to human beings. With the exception of self-driving cars, us carbon-based, upright standing lifeforms have been the captains behind the steering wheel of automotive products.

Well, not until this weird news from CNN. A dog – not a man – was spotted in Florida, driving in reverse for an hour, enjoying the donut of this life. It's not every day that we see a car circling in reverse for an hour, more so when a black Labrador Retriever's the one behind the wheel.

According to CNN's report, Anne Sabol, the witness to the whole seemingly odd ordeal, saw the vehicle driving in circles in her cul-de-sac in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She didn't know initially that it was a dog sitting at the driver's seat.

"At first I thought I saw somebody backing up, but then they kept going, and I'm like, 'OK, what're they doing?'" she told CNN.

According to Port St. Lucie police, the owner of the vehicle, who requested to remain unnamed, had left his car in the street with the ignition on, presumably because of the dog left inside the car. Little did he know, his dog had already learned a trick or two behind the steering wheel.

To be fair, we think the car has an automatic gearbox, otherwise, the car should have stalled the moment the pooch pushed (or pulled) the gear lever. The owner could have also left the parking brakes disengaged before he left the car – unless the dog knew how to disengage that himself, but that's a different story.

So, for those who plan to leave their cars on with their dogs are inside, make sure to engage the parking brakes before you go. Also, please don't teach your dogs how to change gears.