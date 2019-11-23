The Chevrolet C8 Corvette has certainly been one of the most awaited vehicle launches of this year, and now that we've covered everything about this car from specific accessories to the idea of Corvette becoming a sub-brand for Chevrolet, there's even more interesting news about the mid-engined supercar. Our friends over at Motor Trend have a source saying that not only will the ZR1 be the expected halo car for the C8, but it'll also be a twin-turbo hybrid V8 that will be packing some serious horses.

Gallery: 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Convertible

20 Photos

This is the first time that we've heard concrete news about a hybrid version of the C8, and their source has confirmed that it is indeed coming very soon. The supposed ZR1 will utilize the engine found in the Z06, a dual-overhead-cam V8 that happens to be flat-plane-crank and twin-turbo; similar to the one found in the C8.R race car. The hybrid system will be completely performance oriented, and will place an electric motor between the engine and transmission to increase output considerably to 900 horsepower. That's not all, apparently, the C8 Stingray has some space in the front trunk that's reserved for a pair of front-mounted electric motors that are said to increase performance and apply torque vectoring to aid the rear axle and its electronically controlled limited-slip diff, essentially meaning that the ZR1 will be all-wheel drive.

Furthermore, their source indicates that the rumor of the 4.2-liter Blackwing V8 engine from Cadillac being shared with Corvette models is false; GM gave Cadillac and Chevrolet the resources to design and develop two different V8s at the same time. The hybrid system also has the consequence of added weight and proper placement to retain performance and a low center of gravity, so your guess is as good as ours as to where Chevrolet plans to mount the entire system.