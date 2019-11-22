Do you remember something called the Hennessey Goliath? It’s basically a Chevrolet Silverado pickup tweaked by Hennessey Performance with a suspension lift and beefy off-road tires – six of them. Yes, you’re likely familiar with the Goliath being a bonkers 6x6 creation, but for those craving the name and the attitude without the added length and complexity of an extra drive axle at the back, the Texas tuning shop offers a more conventional Goliath. That is, if a 700-horsepower pickup can even be considered conventional.

As Hennessey’s Facebook post shows, the Goliath 700 only has four wheels. Rather than a being a radically different machine, this is a performance upgrade package available for either the GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado fitted with the 6.2-liter V8. Naturally it all begins with a supercharger, in this case, a massive 2.9-liter unit that also benefits from a high-flow air induction and intercooling system. A crankcase ventilation system is installed along with upgraded pushrods, and it breathes through a new catback exhaust system. Hennessey’s engine management calibration makes sure everything works properly, and to make sure everyone knows what you’re driving, Hennessey badging is added inside and out, along with embroidered headrests.

What about the suspension modifications we see in the photos? Those are optional upgrades available in two off-road packages. Stage 1 adds a 3.5 or 4-inch lift depending on trim level, along with Goliath bumpers front and rear, LED lights, and 20-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires. Stage 2 takes the lift to a full 6 inches, upgrades the suspension, and ups the tires to 37-inchers. And yes, everything is backed by a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty.

Pricing isn’t mentioned, but the company does say the Goliath 700 can be ordered now through any Chevrolet / GMC dealer or directly from Hennessey.