When The Grand Tour’s third season came to a close, it was a legitimately sad moment. The motoring trio of Richard Hammond, James May, and Jeremy Clarkson bid farewell to the studio audience format that made them world-famous over the course of nearly 20 years, notably with BBC’s Top Gear. At the conclusion of that episode, the three wise men gentlemen blokes pledged to keep going with adventures. The first of those adventures is almost here, and the new video trailer for it looks pretty darned good.

As the trailer clearly explains at the very beginning, The Grand Tour team will attempt to cross Vietnam’s Mekong Delta. Sounds simple in theory, but lest we forget – we’re dealing with Clarkson, Hammond, and May here. Not only that, this time around the trio won’t be motoring about in cars, but boats. Hence the title of the special being The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen. We probably don’t need to explain the double entendre there, but for those confused, well, we're still not going to explain it. And trust us when we say you don’t want to Google it.

Gallery: The Grand Tour Seaman Special

14 Photos

What can we expect from this adventure? At nearly two minutes long, this trailer shows the men bickering, getting hit with water, getting hit by each other, and hitting most every object around them. At some point they get lost, then lose their GPS system. And the boats almost certainly won’t arrive at their destinations looking the same as when they left. You know, standard Clarkson-Hammond-May tomfoolery.

Admittedly, we’ve missed seeing these guys on the television so this trailer is welcomed with open arms. And we don’t have long to wait for the full program, as it’s slated for a December 13 launch on Amazon Prime, which happens to be a Friday. Is that a coincidental choice, or foreboding foreshadowing of what’s to come?

Probably a bit of both, actually.