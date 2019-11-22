Last night, Tesla wowed the car world with a radical new electric truck – the Tesla Cybertruck. It’s angular, Blade Runner-like appearance is unmistakable and polarizing. However, while the presentation was filled with much fanfare, as Tesla events often are, there was one embarrassing hiccup. Though some are arguing the entire truck is an embarrassment. During the presentation, Tesla CEO Elon Musk boasted about the truck’s toughness, even taking a sledgehammer to the shiny body, and wanted to demonstrate said toughness by throwing a metal ball at the truck’s side window. It didn’t go as planned, as you can see in the video above.

The ball hits with a cringe-worthy crack that covers the driver’s window in a web of fissures. It doesn’t shatter the glass, which is notable, but it’s certainly not the result Musk wanted to show when demonstrating the Cybertruck’s Armor glass. Musk tries to downplay the embarrassment by saying, “Well, maybe that was a little too hard.” Instead of calling it quits, Musk agrees to have the ball thrown at the back window, and the results are the same – a window covered in cracks.

The embarrassing incident shouldn’t detract from what Musk rolled out as Tesla’s next, next, next model. It doesn’t look like any truck we’ve ever seen, but it has a standard 6.5-foot bed, a tailgate, and a tonneau cover.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut

80 Photos

Like other Teslas, the Cybertruck will offer multiple powertrains – either a single-motor / rear-wheel-drive setup, a dual-motor / all-wheel-drive setup, or a tri-motor / all-wheel-drive arrangement. It starts at $39,900 for the single-motor, RWD model. It comes with 250 miles of range and a 6.5-second 0-60 time. The range-topping model starts at $69,000, offers 500 miles of range, a 14,000-pound tow rating, and hits 60 in 2.9 seconds.

It’s an impressive statement, and could change how consumers view trucks, possibly upending the Big Three’s century-long dominance in the segment. The Cybertruck is scheduled to begin production in late 2021. However, much like last night’s presentation, Tesla doesn’t have the best of luck rolling out new products on time.