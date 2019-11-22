It's expensive, but the amount of work that goes into modifying the car is impressive.
We’re inviting you to take a break from all the Tesla Cybertruck madness to have a look at a car that couldn’t be any more different. It’s the Alfa Romeo 4C, which although may be living on borrowed time, it still sparks the interest of tuners willing to spruce up the little Italian performance coupe. Pogea Racing is among those aftermarket specialists and has been known to modify the mid-engined two-seater. Now, it has a new car to reveal.
Part of the “Zeus” project limited to just 10 cars, this tricked-out coupe sits on custom 18-inch front and 19-inch wheels and has been bathed in carbon fiber hiding underneath what Pogea Racing calls the Petrol Volturi Pearl paint. There are some areas where the carbon fiber has been left exposed to create a greater visual impact. Thanks to the diet, the already lightweight car has shaved off a whopping 80 kilograms (176 pounds) and it now weighs as little 899 kg (1,982 lbs) with a full tank of gas.
The neon blue theme continues on the inside where the striking color is noticeable on the honeycomb pattern applied onto the seats and door cards. The stitching all over the cabin has a similar color, as do the bottom of the steering wheel and the dashboard on the passenger side.
The real magic takes place in the engine bay where the turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 1.75-liter displacement has been upgraded to produce 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 465 Newton-meters (343 pound-feet) of torque. The power bump represents a healthy increase of 113 hp (152 kW) and 115 Nm (85 lb-ft) over the standard model. It allows the modified 4C Coupe to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in only 3.4 seconds, do 62-124 mph (100-200 km/h) in 8.1 seconds and max out at an impressive 189 mph (304 km/h).
There’s just one issue – price. Pogea Racing wants €50,100, which works out to about $55,000 at current exchange rates. Bear in mind that’s just for the modifications as the price does not include the donor car. As expensive as it is, the tuner says it has already built and sold four of them, each featuring a personalized plate and individual serial number to denote the car’s exclusivity.
See the press release below to discover all the changes the car has gone through.
A new look for the POGEA RACING 4C ZEUS.
Pogea Racing presents the latest design variant of its Alfa Romeo 4C complete conversion.
Providing automotive highlights again and again is deeply rooted in the POGEA philosophy. With the POGEA RACING 4C ZEUS, based on the Alfa Romeo 4C, the tuning specialist from Friedrichshafen has once again managed to stage such a highlight. The new design concept, designed by Managing Director Eva Pogea, skilfully combines colours and shapes with a multitude of technical modifications. Targeted optimisation of the body, wheels, chassis and engine transform the neat series Alfa into an optical and dynamic muscle package.
This is already ensured by the extensive bodywork, which subjects the two-seater to an athletic transformation from the front apron to the rear wing. Carbon is also used in abundance: regardless of whether it is hidden under the PETROL VOLTURI PEARL paint coats developed with GLASURIT or if it is visible with the typical fabric structure. POGEA manufactures all its aerodynamic components from the ultra-light and high strength carbon fibre material.
But this sophisticated manufacturer is not just about looks and aerodynamics. The performance potential of the Alfa unit is also significantly increased by the experienced engine developers by means of the targeted use of high-performance components. Instead of 240 hp (177 kW) the four-cylinder turbo engine now proudly produces 355 hp (261 kW), while the maximum torque increases to 465 Newton metres. Thus fired, the ZEUS accelerates in 3.4 seconds to a hundred km/h and stops only at 304 km/h max. speed.
In order to transform the tremendous power into forward motion a special combination of wheels and tyres is necessary. POGEA recommends the Pilot Sport 4S high performance tyres from the cooperation partner Michelin in the sizes 225/40 ZR18 for the front axle and 265/35 ZR19 for the rear axle and combines them with POGEA forged monobloc alloy wheels from their own production. The forged wheels manufactured in 8.5x18" for the front axle and 9.5x19" for the rear are an example of another core competence of the South German company: the production of tailor-made forged wheels individually adapted to varying brakes, chassis and body widths. Six patented designs - four of which are bidirectional with a high possible concavity, two are symmetrical - are milled from scratch specifically to customer requirements using the required bolt hole circle and the TÜV-compliant insert depth. T6061 aluminium forged wheels are available in 17"-26" and 14" wide sizes and can be personalised with the buyer’s name on the ring.
And the interior is also presented in an individual look. Eva Pogea stylishly combines the finest leather from the US premium supplier Moore and Giles with Alcantara, carbon fibre and decorative stitching and creates a magnificent control centre that perfectly combines functionality and comfort.
Anyone interested in owning a ZEUS will have to hurry. Four of the ten limited exclusive conversions have been sold already. The Pogea Racing ZEUS starts from € 50,100 ex-works in Friedrichshafen including assembly and paint finish. This does not include VAT or the Alfa Romeo 4C basic vehicle.
KEY FACTS:
Vehicle: POGEA RACING 4C ZEUS based on the Alfa Romeo 4C
Aerodynamics: All components in carbon fibre, “Made in Germany”, with partial visible carbon fibre.
Front apron with enlarged front splitter, rear apron with integrated air vents, side skirts with additional cooling for oil and gearbox oil, side spoiler on the sill, diffuser with lower splitter and central outlet for exhaust pipes, DF35 carbon rear spoiler with base made from ultralight, milled Kevlar, mirror housing, SCOOP design instead of rear window for massive cooling of the engine, side fins for the ventilation of the engine compartment, engine cover made from carbon, colour coordinated silicone tubing to match the design.
Paintwork: PETROL VOLTURI PEARL. (Mixture Eva Pogea) with 923-55 GLASURIT extra matt lacquered by Sahin Color in Ulm.
Wheels: POGEA forged EDISON FORGED bidirectional forged wheels
Front axle 8.5 x 18
Rear axle 9.5 x 19
Tyres: MICHELIN PILOT SPORT 4S
Front axle 225/40ZR18
Rear axle 265/35ZR19
Power increase: 355 HP / 261 kW at 6,100 rpm, 465 Nm at 2800 rpm
Technology: Modified standard turbocharger, modified air flow, cooling and intake as well as camshafts from CB. Modified high pressure pump and injectors, 200CPI HJS Euro 6 Downpipe with EEC approval
Valve-controlled 76mm MONSTER stainless steel exhaust with carbon exhaust pipes, 1,4828 heat insulated
POGEA V23 coilover suspension by KW with height, tension, pressure and hardness adjustment, braided steel brake lines, ceramic clutch discs for the TCT gearbox including Speedshift software for the STAGE 3 gearbox electronics, additional oil cooler for gearbox and engine
Performance: 0-100 km/h 3.4 secs
100-200 km/h 8.1 secs
Max. speed 304 km/h
Vehicle weight: 899kg after modification measures with full tank
Original weight: 979kg with a full tank
Interior: Fully modified seats with central opening on the lower seat cushion, all vehicle components finished in leather from Moore and Giles from the USA made to order. Each plastic part is finished with Alcantara or leather. An own embroidery design was developed and applied by a CNC robot.
- Black Nappa leather by Bentley
- Perforated leather by Porsche
- Petrol-coloured leather from Moore & Giles USA
- Velour floor mats with black stitching and nubuck edging as well as embroidered logo
- Steering wheel with 12 o’clock marker in petrol colour
Miscellaneous:HLS (hydraulic lift system) for front axle height adjustment (parking garages and obstacles)
- Conversion with German TÜV approval
- Limited to 10 units,
- 4 already manufactured and sold
- personalised plate with name and serial number
Price EXCLUDING basic vehicle: from 50,100 Euro, including standard paint, plus VAT