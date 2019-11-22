This is what 1,973 electric horses sound and look like.
With Geely planning to put Lotus back where it belongs on the sports car map, there are a lot of reasons to get excited about what the masterminds in Norfolk are cooking up. A new wave of performance machines is scheduled to arrive in the first half of the next decade, potentially bringing back some important monikers such as the Elan, along with the inevitable SUV.
But before all of these new arrivals freshen up Lotus’ currently aging portfolio, the Evija will go into production next year as the flagship of the rejuvenated British brand. The fully electric supercar made its debut in mid-July, and now it’s time to see it in action during some brief high-speed testing on a private test track. We’re looking at the second engineering prototype built by Lotus likely stretching its legs on the Top Gear track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey by the looks of it.
The video is only about a minute long and the image keeps changing in a headache-inducing sequence, but it’s still nice to see the car’s development phase has evolved and Lotus is actually testing real prototypes. The Evija’s dynamic debut coincides with the Chinese debut of the supercar this week at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China where the video was displayed for the first time.
Lotus says it will also test the car at home on the Hethel circuit as well as on other circuits around Europe known to feature challenging corners and longer stretches of straight road where the Evija can build up speed. In the coming months, several prototypes will accumulate thousands of miles and hundreds of hours of testing on tracks and public roads.
Only 130 production cars are going to be built, and Lotus says comprehensive validation and initial build process is well underway. It’s targeting an output of 1,973 horsepower thanks to quad electric motors enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in less than three seconds, with another three seconds needed to reach 124 mph (200 km/h). The all-wheel-drive Evija needs under four seconds to go from 124 mph (200 km/h) to 186 mph (300 km/h) before topping out at more than 200 mph (340 km/h).
The battery is estimated to provide enough juice for 250 miles (400 kilometers) based on WLTP or 270 miles (435 kilometers) on NEDC in a vehicle that will weigh 1,680 kilograms (3,703 pounds).
Price? Between £1.5 million to 2M or around $1.93M to $2.58M at current exchange rates.
FIRST LOTUS EVIJA PROTOTYPES COMPLETE HIGH-SPEED TESTING AS WORLD TOUR ARRIVES AT GUANGZHOU AUTO SHOW
- New film shows Lotus Evija engineering prototype in action during rigorous global development programme
- World’s first all-electric British hypercar makes its China debut at Guangzhou Auto Show
- Comprehensive validation and initial build process well underway ahead of start of production in 2020
(Guangzhou, China – 22 November 2019) – Lotus confirms today that the Evija has entered its initial build phase in the UK, as the hypercar’s global tour continues this week with its Chinese debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show.
To celebrate, Lotus premiered a new film during its press conference at Guangzhou. It reveals engineering prototype #2 in high-speed action on a private circuit, and marks a landmark moment – the dynamic world debut of the all-electric British hypercar.
The film highlights just how far development work has progressed since the Evija was unveiled last July. It also confirms the pioneering two-seater is on course for start of production next year.
Dynamic testing will involve track time at Hethel, UK – the home of Lotus – and on other demanding high-speed and performance handling circuits across Europe. Over the coming months several prototypes will cover many thousands of miles and many hundreds of hours of driving assessment, including on public roads.
The Evija – with a target output of 2,000 PS making it the most powerful production series road car in the world – has already been through kinematic and compliance testing and endured multiple dynamic load and suspension simulations.
Both the dynamic and static testing are part of a comprehensive validation process designed to guarantee the car will meet customer expectations and demands in key global markets and environments. They are in addition to the extensive programme of computer simulations already completed as part of the hypercar’s development.
Gavan Kershaw, Director of Vehicle Attributes, Lotus Cars, commented: “Physical prototype testing at speed is a landmark moment for the Evija and hugely exciting for everyone involved. Our aim is to make sure it’s a true Lotus in every sense, with exceptional performance that’s going to set new standards in the hypercar sector.”
Speaking from the Guangzhou Auto Show, Matt Windle, Executive Director, Sports Car Engineering, added: “Everything about the Evija is ‘For The Drivers’. I don’t believe there is another EV in the world that can claim this. From the mid-engined-inspired Lotus layout, to the aerodynamics and downforce, the driving position, vehicle stance and unbelievable performance. It is instantly recognisable as special with a unique character, yet it is unquestionably a Lotus.”
Illustrative of the innovative thinking and ingenuity which has always been part of the Lotus DNA, the Evija is a technical tour de force. It continues the legendary Lotus bloodline that’s rich in firsts and technical game-changers, both in the automotive and motorsport sectors.