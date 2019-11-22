With Geely planning to put Lotus back where it belongs on the sports car map, there are a lot of reasons to get excited about what the masterminds in Norfolk are cooking up. A new wave of performance machines is scheduled to arrive in the first half of the next decade, potentially bringing back some important monikers such as the Elan, along with the inevitable SUV.

But before all of these new arrivals freshen up Lotus’ currently aging portfolio, the Evija will go into production next year as the flagship of the rejuvenated British brand. The fully electric supercar made its debut in mid-July, and now it’s time to see it in action during some brief high-speed testing on a private test track. We’re looking at the second engineering prototype built by Lotus likely stretching its legs on the Top Gear track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey by the looks of it.

The video is only about a minute long and the image keeps changing in a headache-inducing sequence, but it’s still nice to see the car’s development phase has evolved and Lotus is actually testing real prototypes. The Evija’s dynamic debut coincides with the Chinese debut of the supercar this week at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China where the video was displayed for the first time.

Lotus says it will also test the car at home on the Hethel circuit as well as on other circuits around Europe known to feature challenging corners and longer stretches of straight road where the Evija can build up speed. In the coming months, several prototypes will accumulate thousands of miles and hundreds of hours of testing on tracks and public roads.

Only 130 production cars are going to be built, and Lotus says comprehensive validation and initial build process is well underway. It’s targeting an output of 1,973 horsepower thanks to quad electric motors enabling a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in less than three seconds, with another three seconds needed to reach 124 mph (200 km/h). The all-wheel-drive Evija needs under four seconds to go from 124 mph (200 km/h) to 186 mph (300 km/h) before topping out at more than 200 mph (340 km/h).

The battery is estimated to provide enough juice for 250 miles (400 kilometers) based on WLTP or 270 miles (435 kilometers) on NEDC in a vehicle that will weigh 1,680 kilograms (3,703 pounds).

Price? Between £1.5 million to 2M or around $1.93M to $2.58M at current exchange rates.