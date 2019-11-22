Audi’s RS model line is growing in the United States. Thank the emergence of new nameplates, such as the RS Q8, and returning ones, like the RS 6. Last sold in the U.S. more than a decade ago, the RS 6 is the hottest variant of Audi’s mid-size model. Unlike its predecessor, which was offered exclusively as a sedan in the U.S., the latest RS 6 comes to our shores as a wagon, or Avant in Audi parlance. And the brand seems happy to keep it that way.

While an RS 6 sedan is certainly possible, the body style seems unlikely to see the light of day. As Filip Brabec, Audi of America’s vice president of product management, put it during an interview with Motor1.com at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, “we are able with the [RS 7] Sportback to really cover a good number of people that are sort of in the sedan space, so then you really think about how [many] more [customers] would [we] be able to get from yet another version of a similar formula.”

In short, the RS 7 all but makes an RS 6 sedan redundant. That makes sense, given Audi’s mid-size models already share the same underpinnings and basic powertrain specifications. Save for styling preferences, there’s little that separates the two models from a technical perspective. That said, an RS 6 sedan would likely weigh a few pounds less than the forthcoming RS 7, given the less powerful S6 sedan weighs 111 pounds less than its S7 sibling.

Still, with almost 600 horsepower produced from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, the RS 7 and RS 6 wagon are properly quick vehicles. Plus, both models are far more versatile than any typical sedan.