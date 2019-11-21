The first Aston Martin SUV is finally official. The last bit of camouflage came off the DBX for the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, and initial impressions suggest it’s quite the machine. Aside from its decidedly Aston-themed shape, the DBX doles out 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) from a familiar 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It’s enough for the 5,000-pound SUV to hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is nearly as fast as the drain the DBX will put on your bank account. Prices for this posh high-performance people mover start at $192,986.

Aston already has a configurator up for the DBX and navigating it is nearly as challenging as earning enough money to actually buy one. The automaker lists core packages and lifestyle packages in addition to exterior options, interior materials, interior features, and overall options. Trust us when we say there are a lot of ways to configure a DBX, but please note that this isn’t our familiar most expensive post. Aston Martin doesn’t list pricing for the various groups, packages, and options, but that doesn’t mean we can have a bit of fun building a cool SUV.

We start by choosing the 1913 Specification, which is basically a launch version of the DBX that gets all kinds of special treatment for being the brand’s first SUV. Badges and inspection plaques identify the special model, but we’re also fond of the 16-way ventilated front seats. From there we add the Convenience Package which includes a power tailgate with gesture control, parking assist, and other tech.

The Essentials Package adds a heated cup and cupholder among other things – you know, essential items – and we can’t have a DBX without the DB Elegance package which offers snazzy quilted surfaces to the interior. We should get the Pet Package – yes, Aston Martin offers a luxury package for your pets – but we’ll use the lowly Mercedes-Benz G-Class for such duties. We will, however, opt for the Adventure Package which adds roof crossbars, mud flaps, wet bag storage, and heavy-duty tread plates. This is an SUV after all, and we’ll round out the package shopping spree with the Touring Package simply because we want the four-piece luggage set that comes with it.

Gallery: 2021 Aston Martin DBX

44 Photos

Jumping outside, the Q Palette offers Scorpus Red as a color option and it looks fantastic. 22-inch Gloss Black Diamond Turned wheels (whatever that means) look great with this color, and red calipers to match the paint are a no-brainer. As for the interior, we’re going to go a bit bonkers with a combination of Spicy Red and Dark Mocha, with more red for contrast stitching. What can we say? We’re tired of boring interiors, and this is definitely not boring. Speaking of boring, we’re skipping the rest of the interior options list, as much of what we like is covered in the packages.

Of course, throughout the process Aston Martin says its configurator is just a guide and items are subject to change. The automaker also refers shoppers to an Aston Martin dealer to “discuss next steps.” Honestly, we have no idea how much this red-and-ready DBX would cost in real life, but we’re banking on something north of $250,000. Is it worth the coin? Let us know your thoughts on our DBX build.