The Tesla Model S continues to be an absolute terror at the drag strip. In a new video, see how a Model S Performance with the Raven adaptive dampers performs against an Audi R8 V10 Plus. The results are closer than you might expect.

Gallery: Tesla Model S Performance Raven vs Audi R8 V10 Plus Drag Racing

This is a stock 2017 Audi R8 V10 Plus packing a 5.2-liter V10 engine making 610 horsepower (455 kilowatts) and running through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that drives both axles. The 2019 Model S Performance here features dual motors producing a total of 588 horsepower (439 kilowatts) at the wheels. At 4,900 pounds (2,223 kilograms), the Tesla carries a bit more fat than the Audi's 3,627 pounds (1,645 kilograms).

With less weight and similar power than the Tesla, the Audi puts up a good fight. Without spoiling the results, know that just 0.265 of a second separate them at the end of the quarter-mile. The R8 was doing 128.13 miles per hour (206.2 kilometers per hour) across the finish line, versus 124.06 mph (199.7 kph) for the Model S.

Drag Times also has the Dragy app running in the Model S during the race. It shows the Tesla hitting 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in a lightning-quick 2.65 seconds and covering the quarter-mile in an impressive 10.64 seconds, which is a bit slower than what the drag strip's timing equipment shows.