It was just yesterday when we received a confirmation (well, sort of) from a Hyundai spokesman that a mid-engined sports car will be released by the company in the next few years. Just a couple of hours later, during the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show, CarAdvice learned from Albert Biermann, Hyundai’s global R&D boss, that “a very crazy car” is coming next year. Count us excited!

After a number of mid-engine concepts, the automaker seems to be finally ready to move to the next stage and build a production sports car. When asked for more specific details about the new product and whether it is going to be a sports car, Biermann simply said: “We continue our N story.”

While the Veloster-based RM19 concept currently displayed in LA uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a six-speed sequential gearbox, the production variant could use some sort of electrification. This is not just a vague assumption, as Biermann hinted at such a possibility during his speech at the LA Auto Show.

Gallery: Hyundai RM19

99 Photos

“We are developing high performance battery electric and fuel cell electric prototypes in partnership with Rimac as part of our effort to introduce 44 eco-friendly models worldwide by 2025,” Biermann said. “Our strategy prepares Hyundai N to meet the electrification and mobility challenges that all manufacturers will face in the years to come. For Hyundai these challenges create significant opportunities to demonstrate our leadership.”

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Veloster MSRP $ 19,430 MSRP $ 19,430 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The RM19 sports car concept runs from a standstill to 60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds and hits a top speed of over 155 mph (250 kph). If the production model remains close to the performance numbers of the study, we’ll be dealing with a seriously fast machine.