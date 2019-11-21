Just 200 will be built for the entire world.
The Chevrolet Colorado got a major revision for the 2021 model year in the United States, which brought updated front fascia and other visual changes. When it goes on sale in 2020, you’ll be able to buy it in WT, LT, Z71, and ZR2 trims, with the later getting a slightly different grille. You won’t be able to order this, however – the Colorado RS Limited Edition.
General Motors has just unveiled the truck for the Thai market, where the Colorado is actually a completely different model with major differences in all important aspects compared to the U.S.-spec model. Still, the two share the GMT31 platform and the Thai version can now be had as a limited edition model inspired by street performance.
Gallery: Chevrolet Colorado RS Limited Edition
You can easily distinguish it from the regular Colorado pickups by its two-tone exterior and a lower stance. Available in red, orange, blue, and white as a main color, the Colorado RS Limited Edition features a contrasting black treatment for the grille, hood, roof, tailgate, and mirror caps. The Chevy logo, as well as the headlights, are also darkened.
“With the RS, we wanted to give customers a unique platform to express their personal style,” Sean Poppitt, Director of Marketing and Communications at GM Southeast Asia, commented. “With its low stance and rebellious styling, Colorado RS is ready to do double duty as both a highly capable work truck and lifestyle vehicle.”
The only available trim level is the LT, which means power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Duramax engine, good for 163 horsepower (121 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual transmission channels that power exclusively to the rear wheels.
Customers in Thailand can already pre-order the limited edition model, pricing for which starts at 675,000 THB or about $22,360 at the current exchange rates for the Extended Cab variant. Go for the Crew Cab, and it will set you back at least 799,000 THB ($26,467). Only 200 units are planned for production and all of them will be delivered to clients in Thailand.
- Chevrolet Colorado RS edition is available in low-stance X-Cab and C-Cab LT, limited to just 200 units
- RS comes direct from the factory with bold two-tone paint scheme, nudge bar and RS badging
- Colorado RS (short for “Rally Sport”) takes inspiration from street performance and the customized pickup truck trend in Thailand
- RS factory customization adds just 10,000 THB to the current price of X-Cab LT and C-Cab LT
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Chevrolet Thailand today launched a street racing-inspired Colorado RS pickup truck in low-stance X-Cab and C-Cab LT variants, limited to just 200 units.
The Colorado RS comes exclusively from the factory with striking two-tone paint, and factory-customized exterior styling.
For Colorado RS, Chevrolet pairs your choice of red, orange, blue or white with a contrasting black roof, hood, tailgate, rear-view mirrors, and black Chevrolet grille and bowtie.
A nudge bar, exclusive red RS badging and the omitted rear bumper further enhance a customized look that will make other motorists do a double-take.
Built at GM Thailand’s Rayong Plant, Colorado RS is Chevrolet’s nod to the truck customization trend in Thailand where many customers personalize their pickups with accessories, alterations and other embellishments.
Poppitt added: “Personal expression is an important part of pickup truck culture, both in Thailand and in America. The Colorado RS is a tribute to truck customers who want to go their own way. RS provides the perfect platform for customers to add their own personal stamp on Chevrolet’s signature styling. Colorado RS reflects the bold American spirit that has made Chevrolet a favorite brand for generations of truck customers around the world.”
The RS badge stands for “Rally Sport” and refers to Chevrolet’s long history in motorsport, including pickup truck racing. Chevrolet first used RS on the Camaro in the 1960s and has used it on many nameplates to offer a sportier appearance package or dedicated trim level.
Colorado RS adds just 10,000 THB to the price of the standard X-Cab LT and C-Cab LT, which start at 665,000 THB and 789,000 THB respectively. The RS is available for booking at dealerships nationwide and at the upcoming 36thThailand International Motor Expo, Nov. 29 to Dec. 10, where it will be on display at the Chevrolet booth AO2 at IMPACT Challenger, Muang Thong Thani.