The Chevrolet Colorado got a major revision for the 2021 model year in the United States, which brought updated front fascia and other visual changes. When it goes on sale in 2020, you’ll be able to buy it in WT, LT, Z71, and ZR2 trims, with the later getting a slightly different grille. You won’t be able to order this, however – the Colorado RS Limited Edition.

General Motors has just unveiled the truck for the Thai market, where the Colorado is actually a completely different model with major differences in all important aspects compared to the U.S.-spec model. Still, the two share the GMT31 platform and the Thai version can now be had as a limited edition model inspired by street performance.

You can easily distinguish it from the regular Colorado pickups by its two-tone exterior and a lower stance. Available in red, orange, blue, and white as a main color, the Colorado RS Limited Edition features a contrasting black treatment for the grille, hood, roof, tailgate, and mirror caps. The Chevy logo, as well as the headlights, are also darkened.

“With the RS, we wanted to give customers a unique platform to express their personal style,” Sean Poppitt, Director of Marketing and Communications at GM Southeast Asia, commented. “With its low stance and rebellious styling, Colorado RS is ready to do double duty as both a highly capable work truck and lifestyle vehicle.”

The only available trim level is the LT, which means power comes from a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Duramax engine, good for 163 horsepower (121 kilowatts) and 280 pound-feet (380 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed manual transmission channels that power exclusively to the rear wheels.

Customers in Thailand can already pre-order the limited edition model, pricing for which starts at 675,000 THB or about $22,360 at the current exchange rates for the Extended Cab variant. Go for the Crew Cab, and it will set you back at least 799,000 THB ($26,467). Only 200 units are planned for production and all of them will be delivered to clients in Thailand.