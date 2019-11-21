The falcon motif is a work of art.
Always ones with an impeccable eye for detail, Rolls-Royce has now unveiled a car which it says features "the most detailed ever single embroidery to feature in a Rolls-Royce motor car."
The embroidery – a Peregrine Falcon, the fastest bird in the world – adorns an example of the Wraith, the luxury carmaker's Grand Tourer offering based on the outgoing Ghost model. The intricate design, consisting of a quarter of a million individual stitches, is the latest masterpiece from the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, which takes the wishes of clients and turns them into reality.
The design is incorporated into the roof of the car’s blue leather interior and is also painted onto its piano finish fascia. Meanwhile, on the outside, the car is finished in Bala Blue and Andalusian White with an Arctic White coachline which has been painted by hand using a fine squirrel hair paintbrush.
Josh Liles, a bespoke embroidery specialist at Rolls-Royce, is responsible for all embroidery on Rolls-Royce cars. He trained in mechanical engineering, 3D design, and architecture before joining Rolls-Royce as an apprentice. From there he worked his way up from the leather shop to where he now leads a whole team of craftspeople.
"The design required hours of observation of a Peregrine Falcon – we needed to understand the musculature, the movement, the shading of the feathers," said Liles. "We wanted the bird to adopt an alert and predatory stance."
"We created multiple iterations of the embroidery – the direction, length and spacing of the stitch can have a great impact on the final image. We purposefully shaped the beak and angled the eye to create a sense of aggression," he added. "The Falcon embroidery became a labor of love. Technically, it is exceptionally difficult to embroider this density of stitches onto leather. Embroidery puts stress and tension on leather causing a physical wave in the material, which naturally, is unacceptable in a Rolls-Royce."
Rolls-Royce says that the specially-commissioned car is 'inspired by towering contemporary architecture that reaches into the clouds'. The company's rather poetic press release also says that the car can be 'read as an abstract interpretation of a falcon’s wing', whatever that means.
Gallery: Rolls-Royce Falcon embroidery
FALCON WRAITH FEATURES MOST DETAILED ROLLS-ROYCE EMBROIDERY EVER
The most detailed ever single embroidery to feature in a Rolls-Royce motor car has been designed and created at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. A Peregrine Falcon, the fastest bird in the world, famed for its power and speed, has become the subject of scrutiny for the marque’s talented Bespoke Design team.
The most detailed ever single embroidery to feature in a Rolls-Royce motor car has been designed and created at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex. A Peregrine Falcon, the fastest bird in the world, famed for its power and speed, has become the subject of scrutiny for the marque’s talented Bespoke Design team. An embroidery featuring the bird of prey is befittingly lavished on Wraith, Rolls-Royce’s powerful, dynamic Grand Tourer.
This intricate embroidery is the latest masterpiece from the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective. The bird of prey, designed by the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Design Team, is interpreted in photo-realistic complex detail amongst clouds on Wraith’s headlining. Consisting of nearly 250,000 stitches, the dramatic embroidery took a team of designers, craftspeople and engineers over one month to develop.
Josh Liles, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bespoke Embroidery Specialist is highly skilled at interpreting clients’ wishes and translating them into embroidery. Before becoming an apprentice in the Rolls-Royce leathershop, Liles was trained in Mechanical Engineering and 3D Design and Architecture. After nine years with the marque, he now leads a team of talented craftspeople assuming responsibility for all of the marque’s embroidery.
“The design required hours of observation of a Peregrine Falcon – we needed to understand the musculature, the movement, the shading of the feathers. We wanted the bird to adopt an alert and predatory stance. We created multiple iterations of the embroidery – the direction, length and spacing of the stitch can have a great impact on the final image. We purposefully shaped the beak and angled the eye to create a sense of aggression.” Liles commented.
He continued, “The Falcon embroidery became a labour of love. Technically, it is exceptionally difficult to embroider this density of stitches onto leather. Embroidery puts stress and tension on leather causing a physical wave in the material, which naturally, is unacceptable in a Rolls-Royce.”
The sky resonates throughout this specially commissioned Wraith with signature elements expertly incorporated into key focal points of the motor car. Inspired by towering contemporary architecture that reaches into the clouds, a distilled artistic motif features throughout the car’s interior which can also be read as an abstract interpretation of a Falcon’s wing. The design is initially encountered on Wraith’s Bala Blue and Andalusian White exterior in the form of an Arctic White coachline, painted by hand using a fine squirrel hair paintbrush. Inside, the motif is used as an embellishment between the rear occupant’s seats. Additionally painted onto the motor car’s piano finish fascia, the motif brings the interior leather colour of Charles Blue to the forefront. A Bespoke Rolls-Royce clock completes the aesthetic in Baby Blue, with guilloché inspired detailing – most commonly found in fine jewellery and horology.