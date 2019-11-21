Those in the U.S. know Thanksgiving is fast approaching and with it one of the biggest shopping days of the year. It’ll be discounts galore at four in the morning, and while people line up in the frigid fall air for a cheap big-screen TV or fancy electric mixer, you could get a sweet discount on the new 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt. According to Cars Direct, this deal is on the DL – no TV or online ads – and is a nice chaser to the $1,215 price bump Ford gave the 2020 model.

Prospective Bullitt buyers can save up to $3,500 in cash. That helps put a dent in the Bullitt’s $48,800 price tag. But that’s not the only Mustang deal available. The dealer bulletin with the Bullitt discount also shows Ford pairing a trade-in bonus with zero percent financing.

Those with a 1995 or newer vehicle to trade are eligible for a $1,000 trade-in bonus in most regions of the U.S. with some places offering as much as $2,000. That’s available with the zero percent financing the automaker already offers on most models, which makes November a great time to buy a Mustang.

However, the discounts are the result of what we’re seeing with sales. Last year was the Mustang’s worst sales year since 2011, selling 75,842 ponies. It also extends the Mustang’s year-over-year sales decline that started in 2016. And 2019 hasn’t been kind either. While sales perked up in January, sales have been in a month-over-month decline since then.

But the Mustang isn’t the only sports car with declining sales. Both Camaro and Challenger are facing similar difficulties. However, it appears Dodge is weathering the storm a tad better than its rivals. While overall 2019 sales have the Mustang leading, the Challenger did outsell the Mustang in 2019’s third quarter.

Declining interest in the Mustang could be one reason why Ford is expanding the moniker. This week, the company unveiled the Ford Mustang Mach-E, a four-door all-electric crossover that will offer stellar power and performance. If Ford has to keep discounting the two-door Mustang, then Ford could quickly replace it with a profitable four-door offering.