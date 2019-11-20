Volkswagen is going off-roading. We’ve become used to seeing cool Baja Beetles dancing through the desert, but this time around the task falls to VW’s newest SUV and well, it looks interesting. Actually, with that Pennywise-meets-Gillette grille it looks downright spooky, but it also looks properly ready to attack the Baja 1000, which it will do next year.

“Racing as a sport has historically been limited to a very privileged group,” said Saad Chehab, senior vice president of VW brand marketing. “However, Volkswagens competed at the very beginning of Baja racing, and we’re excited to help keep the fun, youthful spirit of the competition alive by way of our Atlas Cross Sport R.”

Gallery: VW Atlas Cross Sport R

Clearly this is isn’t a run-of-the-mill Atlas Cross Sport. There’s still a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood, but it’s tuned to develop a monumental 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) in what VW says is a “balance of performance and reliability.” The same engine is actually capable of producing 600 hp (447 kW), though VW does state that this Atlas Cross R is technically a concept that’s still undergoing testing. In other words, power could ultimately be more or less than 480, but it’s an impressive mill any way you slice it.

Since this Baja SUV is still in-development, VW doesn’t offer other details on its construction. Obviously it’s built from the ground-up to be a hardcore racer as opposed to a converted production model. It will be the first four-wheel-drive machine to race in Baja Class 7 competition. Noted Rallycross champion and former Top Gear America host Tanner Foust will be one of the drivers.

VW says details of the competition will be released early in 2020.