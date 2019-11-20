Infiniti’s ProAssist pack of safety features is complimentary.
In August, Infiniti unveiled Edition 30, a new special edition package celebrating the company’s 30th anniversary. Today, at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Infiniti has announced pricing for all five Edition 30 models – the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60, and QX80.
Here’s how Infiniti is pricing its Edition 30 models:
- Q50, $43,700 (base: $36,400)
- Q60, $49,700 (base: $41,350)
- QX50, $45,300 (base: $37,250)
- QX60, $50,850 (base: $44,350)
- QX80, $66,750 (base: $66,750)
Those prices are for the two-wheel-drive models and do not appear to include the destination charge. However, each price does include the automaker’s ProAssist package that features several advanced safety technologies such as Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning.
Offering each Edition 30 model with the complimentary ProAssist pack does provide value to the customer. Q50 Edition 30 buyers receive an $850 value while QX80 Edition customers get a $2,200 value. The QX50 returns the smallest value at $800.
Edition 30 models receive distinct design features to tell everyone your Infiniti is special. Visual enhancements include three exterior colors – Black Obsidian, Graphite Shadow, and Majestic White – an Edition 30 exterior badge, and either 19-inch wheels for the Q50 and Q50 or larger 20- or 22-inch wheels for Infiniti’s SUVs. All sport a dark chrome finish. The special edition models also receive dark chrome, body-color rear apron, black side-view mirrors, and more. Inside is a white interior blended with a minimalistic design.
Infiniti entered the U.S. market in 1989 and began selling luxury vehicles on November 8 of that year. Today, the brand operates dealerships in over 50 countries. However, Infiniti’s 30th anniversary also marks a period of change for the company. The company will leave Western Europe early next year as the company moves forward with a plan to electrify its portfolio.
The Edition 30 models celebrate Infiniti’s past as the company looks toward the future. The Edition 30 models will launch later this year.
|
Model
|
Engine/Drive
|
MSRP
|
Q50
|
New trim including complimentary ProASSIST pkg ($850 value) / 2WD
|
$43,700 USD
|
Q60
|
Including complimentary ProASSIST pkg ($1,650 value) / 2WD
|
$49,700 USD
|
QX50
|
Including complimentary ProASSIST pkg ($800 value) / 2WD
|
$45,300 USD
|
QX60
|
Including complimentary ProASSIST pkg ($1,950 value) / 2WD
|
$50,850 USD
|
QX80
|
Including complimentary ProASSIST pkg ($2,200 value) / 2WD
|
$66,750 USD
The Edition 30 Vehicles will be on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, December 1, 2019, and will be accompanied by the INFINITI Project Black S and the Qs Inspiration concept vehicles.