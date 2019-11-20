The ballots are in. After publishing its initial batch of 30 semi-finalists in September, judges and jurors for North American Car, Truck, and Utility of the Year have whittled their list down to six finalists. NACTOY announced six semi-finalists today at the LA Auto Show, but won't publish the final results in Detroit until January. The finalists for 2020 North American Car of the Year aren't surprising:

All three of these cars make the cut for good reason. The Corvette is one of the most anticipated vehicles of the year. The Hyundai Sonata gets high praise for its stylish design and modern cabin. And the Toyota Supra is a solid sports car that revives an iconic nameplate (even if people knock it for its BMW interior). The finalists for 2020 North American Utility of the Year aren't all that shocking, either:

Even though the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride share the same platform, these two three-rows are distinctive enough on their own to both make the cut, according to NACTOY judges. As for the Lincoln Aviator, the luxury three-row has already gotten plenty of praise from the collective automotive press. The finalists for 2020 North American Truck of the year, the smallest group of the bunch, are as follows:

With just five semi-finalists in this group, it's no surprise that two mid-size trucks – the Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator – both made the final cut. What is surprising is that the Ram Heavy Duty beat out both of GM's offerings, the GMC Sierra Heavy Duty and Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty. Jurors will announce the three finalists at the TCF Center in Detroit on January 13th, 2020.