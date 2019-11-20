There are now optional paddle shifters that double as controls for the regenerative braking.
In addition to bringing the Seltos to North America at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the updated 2020 Kia Niro Hybrid and PHEV models also arrive at the event. The refreshed crossover arrives at dealers in early 2020, but Kia isn't disclosing pricing until closer to launch.
The refreshed Niro wears a tweaked front end that includes new sharp-edged headlights with projector lamps inside of them. The grille now has a mesh insert, which creates a more aggressive look. Chevron-shaped LED running lights are in the lower corners of the front fascia.
At the back, Kia's designers make small changes to the taillights. The stylists also resculpt the bumper by making the faux skid plate wider than before.
The Niro's cabin now comes standard with an eight-inch infotainment screen, rather than the existing seven-inch display. The optional screen now measures 10.25 inches, instead of eight inches, and includes navigation and a Harman/Kardon stereo. The company also notes styling tweaks to the instrument cluster, including better graphics for showing the drive mode info.
Other newly available options include paddle shifters that double as controls for the active regenerative braking, an electronic parking brake, and mood lighting in six colors. The available driver assistance tech expands by adding lane following, lane keep assist, and high beam assist are now among the highlights.
The only part of the Niro that doesn't have an update for the 2020 model year is the powertrain. The existing engines carry over for the hybrid and PHEV.
REFRESHED NIRO HYBRID DEBUTS AT
LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW
2020 Niro Receives Exterior and Interior Enhancements
New headlights, grille and wheels highlight exterior changes
Added tech upgrades and more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems
LOS ANGELES, November 20, 2019 — Today Kia Motors America (KMA) unveiled the enhanced Niro Hybrid. The popular and award-winning compact crossover receives several exterior enhancements for its mid-cycle refresh, including new projector-type headlights and fog lamps, a new diamond-pattern grille and dual chevron-shaped LED daytime running lights. The rear faux skid plate is wider and more pronounced, the rear LED combination lights have more technological appeal than previous, and there are new 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel designs.
“It’s difficult to improve on a winning formula,” said Michael Cole, president, KMA, “but we’re always striving to improve every product we sell and the enhanced 2020 Niro provides new owners the latest and greatest while retaining the value, utility and performance of the original Niro.”
Inside, the new Niro display is more streamlined, incorporating a re-styled 7-inch instrument cluster with improved drive mode graphics and 8-inch standard touchscreen display, or optional navigation with a 10.25-inch screen and Harman/Kardon premium audio system, all with the easy to use interface Kia is famous for. Optional paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience and active regenerative braking control, optional electronic parking brake, and optional mood lighting with six different colors wrap up the interior mods.
Powertrain and exterior and interior dimensions and capacities are unchanged from the previous model. Enhancing the Niro’s full suite of available Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are newly added Lane Following & Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist.
Pricing of the Niro is not yet available and will be announced closer to the on-sale date early in 2020. The 2020 Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) will receive the identical enhancements to the 2020 Niro. It is also expected to go on sale early in 2020 and pricing will be announced closer to that time.