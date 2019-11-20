In addition to bringing the Seltos to North America at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the updated 2020 Kia Niro Hybrid and PHEV models also arrive at the event. The refreshed crossover arrives at dealers in early 2020, but Kia isn't disclosing pricing until closer to launch.

The refreshed Niro wears a tweaked front end that includes new sharp-edged headlights with projector lamps inside of them. The grille now has a mesh insert, which creates a more aggressive look. Chevron-shaped LED running lights are in the lower corners of the front fascia.

At the back, Kia's designers make small changes to the taillights. The stylists also resculpt the bumper by making the faux skid plate wider than before.

The Niro's cabin now comes standard with an eight-inch infotainment screen, rather than the existing seven-inch display. The optional screen now measures 10.25 inches, instead of eight inches, and includes navigation and a Harman/Kardon stereo. The company also notes styling tweaks to the instrument cluster, including better graphics for showing the drive mode info.

Other newly available options include paddle shifters that double as controls for the active regenerative braking, an electronic parking brake, and mood lighting in six colors. The available driver assistance tech expands by adding lane following, lane keep assist, and high beam assist are now among the highlights.

The only part of the Niro that doesn't have an update for the 2020 model year is the powertrain. The existing engines carry over for the hybrid and PHEV.