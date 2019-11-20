It appears Kia will be making some significant changes at the bottom of the Stinger’s lineup for the 2020 model year, according to an early order guide obtained by our friends at Cars Direct. Long story short, the 2.0L and Premium trims are out and GT-Line is in as the sole member of the family to come with the four-cylinder engine.

The Stinger GT-Line has been available in other parts of the world for quite a while, but it’s only now Kia is getting ready to introduce the sporty-looking version on the U.S.-spec car. As the images of the global version are showing, the GT-Line will borrow some of the aggressive cues of the V6-powered Stinger GT in the same vein as the Ceed GT-Line sold in Europe grabbed styling cues from the Ceed GT hot hatch. Kia sells a plethora of GT-Line models globally, ranging from the tiny Picanto city car to the Sorento midsize SUV.

Cars Direct reveals Kia America will set a starting price of $34,085 (including destination) for the Stinger GT-Line or only $100 more than the outgoing base model. That seems like a pretty good deal considering the sporty goodies you’ll get, including 18-inch wheels, black chrome trim, GT-inspired bumpers and front grille, along with body-colored door handles. There will also be some changes inside where you’ll find a black headliner, GT-Line logo on the front headrests, and a sporty steering wheel wrapped in leather.

Moving higher up the range, the 2020 Stinger GT with its beefier six-cylinder engine will set you back $40,495 or a considerable $6,410 more than the new GT-Line. Regardless if you go for the base engine or the twin-turbo V6, all-wheel drive will once again be an extra $2,200. Power remains unchanged, at 255 hp for the four-pot and a healthy 365 hp for the larger mill, with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters being the only way to go through gears.

An official reveal is likely not far away, but the Stinger’s future looks uncertain because sales are not meeting Kia’s expectations.