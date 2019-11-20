Hyundai presents the Vision T plug-in hybrid SUV concept at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show as the seventh study created by the Hyundai Design Center as a preview for the next generation of the brand’s Sensuous Sportiness global design language. Taking the shape of a compact crossover, the concept has a muscular side profile combined with a prominent grille at the front, similar in shape and size as the new Sonata.

The design ideas seen in the revamped sedan are further developed with the Vision T and that’s especially visible at the front where the massive grille plays an even more dominant role remaining closed when the car is static. Once it is in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence, creating “a truly dynamic forward demeanor.”

Gallery: Hyundai Vision T Concept

83 Photos

Similar to the Kia Futuron, the Vision T has an integrated hidden headlamp system which transforms into fully functional lighting on demand. The South Korean company says it represents “the next generation of this Hyundai design innovation,” which probably hints we could see something similar in upcoming production models.

“We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through Sensuous Sportiness design language,” SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center, comments.

Finished in matte green, the concept is 181.5 inches (4.61 meters) long, 79.3 inches (2.01 m) wide, and has a wheelbase of 110.4 inches (2.8 m). Being a plug-in hybrid, the Vision T has a charging port, which is located on the front passenger side quarter panel and has a sliding cover. When the car is plugged in, “Blue Drive” is illuminated right below the port and the battery state of charge is visually indicated externally. No exact parameters of the powertrain are available.