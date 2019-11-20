As it’s generally the case with German cars, the Mercedes EQC is fashionably late to the U.S. market where it’s scheduled to go on sale early next year. We reviewed the first electric Mercedes to be sold under the EQ brand back in May when it had an estimated starting price of $75,000, but it turns out the EQC is more attainable than initially thought.

At the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Mercedes is announcing the 2020 EQC 400 4Matic carries a starting price of $67,900 MSRP, excluding the $995 destination and delivery charge. It means the zero-emissions crossover undercuts both the $74,800 Audi E-Tron and the $69,500 Jaguar I-Pace. As for the Model X, Tesla dropped the standard version a few months ago and that means pricing currently kicks off at $84,990 for the Long Range model.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQC 4MATIC

9 Photos

As a refresher, the EQC is powered by two electric motors giving it a combined output of 402 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque, which is more than the 355 hp and 414 lb-ft offered by the Audi. That said, the E-Tron does have a boost mode raising output to an EQC-matching 402 hp and 490 lb-ft. It’s also more powerful than the I-Pace as Jaguar has rated its electric crossover at 394 hp and 512 lb-ft.

The all-wheel-drive EQC does 0 to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds and tops out at an electronically capped 112 mph. Range is still TBA for the time being, but we do know the 80-kWh lithium-ion battery pack needs 10 hours to get from 10% to 100% from a wallbox (240V/32A) and 40 minutes from 10% to 80% using DC fast charging (110kW).

It’s worth mentioning the EQC will also have to do battle with the BMW iX3 scheduled for a release next year as a fully electric version of the X3. At the ongoing show in L.A., Audi introduced a sleeker version of its E-Tron carrying the Sportback suffix.

As a final note, Mercedes unveiled an EQC Edition 1886 with several cosmetic tweaks at the New York Auto Show earlier this year, but pricing details for the limited-run version are not available at the moment of writing.