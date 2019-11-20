After catching on camera a camouflaged prototype of the M5 facelift earlier this month, our spies have now sent us a fresh batch of photos with the 5 Series Life Cycle Impulse with a little bit of M in it. We’re talking about a regular 5er equipped with the M Sport package spotted up close and personal somewhere in Germany while patiently waiting at a red light.

Some of you will be glad to see the kidneys have a regular size and won’t go down the controversial route due to be taken by the next BMW M3 and M4 with their retro-inspired vertical grilles. With the forthcoming LCI, the 5 Series’ grille will be flanked by what appear to be new headlights with a revised design for the LED daytime running lights that might make you think of an Audi TT. The front bumper also appears to be slightly updated since the lower grille seems to be a tad bigger and is flanked by beefier air intakes.

Gallery: BMW 5 Series M Sport facelift spy photos

10 Photos

There’s a lot of disguise at the back preventing us to see any possible changes, although the graphics of the taillights appear to be new. The side profile reveals the so-called hockey stick will soldier on with the facelift on the front fender where we’re also seeing an M badge hiding behind the black tape. The BMW logo is missing from the wheels, but that’s to be expected from a prototype. In fact, you can’t see the roundel with the blue and white checker anywhere on the car.

We’re not holding our breath for any big changes on the inside as BMW will most likely update the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system with the latest software, with the latter to grow in size a bit. Some minor trim changes are to be expected, but nothing to write home about.

The LCI is rumored to come with a 545e version replacing today’s 530e plug-in hybrid with the PHEV powertrain derived from the 745e, while at the top of the lineup there might be the already spotted M5 CS with even more power than the M5 Competition. Expect BMW to begin the rollout of facelifted 5 Series models in 2020.