2020 will be a very important year for the new Land Rover Defender in the United States. Starting from the spring of next year, the model will arrive at brand’s showrooms in the country in a Defender 110 four-door flavor kicking off at $49,000 before destination and, at about the same time, it will star in the latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die. Just a few months later, the two-door Defender 90 will reportedly also go on sale as a First Edition launch model with a starting price of $65,100.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender 2020MY

66 Photos

A quick comparison with the Defender 110 First Edition ($68,650) shows the smaller vehicle will be $3,550 cheaper. Doing the math and applying the same $18,750 price difference between the standard 110 and 110 First Edition, the regular Defender 90 could start at $46,350. Bear in mind that this is not an official figure and just an assumption based on Land Rover’s current pricing policy and information by Autoblog.com and CarAndDriver.com. The automaker’s official word so far is that the Defender 90 will be "priced around $50,000."

Sales of the regular Defender 90 models are expected to begin in the fall of 2020. The First Edition will be powered exclusively by a 3.0-liter mild-hybrid six-cylinder engine good for 395 horsepower (295 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of twist. Mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox, it will allow the two-door off-roader to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 129 mph (208 kph). The maximum towing capacity is rated at 8,201 pounds (3,719 kilograms).

As for the four-door Defender 110, it will go on sale in S, SE, HSE, and X trims, with the latter wearing a starting price of $81,925. A choice of 2.0- and 3.0-liter engines will be available depending on the selected trim level.