The old Fisker Karma sedan never looked so good. Of course, this isn’t really the Fisker Karma. It's the Karma Revero, though its lineage goes back to the old days when Karma was the car’s name instead of the company's. We saw the updated Revero GT revealed earlier this year at Auto Shanghai in China, and now there’s an even more potent version called the Revero GTS debuting at this year's LA Auto Show.

“The Karma Revero GTS is a special continuation of the success of our definitive luxury electric Revero GT,” said Karma CEO Dr. Lance Zhou. “The GTS offers enhanced performance for the driving enthusiast, adding diversity to our growing product range. All our vehicles are hand-built in our $100-million-dollar Karma Innovation and Customization Center here in Southern California, providing customers with the ultimate in personalization and customization.”

Gallery: Karma Revero GTS

4 Photos

What sets the GTS apart from the GT? For starters, the GTS knocks over a half-second off the sprint to 60 mph. The Revero GTS requires just 3.9 seconds for the trip, and with the accelerator firmly pinned it will keep pulling to an electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. Credit for the bump goes to upgraded electronics throughout the car, including Karma’s in-house inverters that convert DC power from the batteries to AC power for the dual electric motors. A new single-speed gearbox doles out power, and a torque vectoring system sends it to where it can do the most good.

As such, range is also increased by a substantial amount. The Revero GTS can travel 380 miles when using its range-extending BMW-sourced three-cylinder engine to generate electricity. Fully charged, its upgraded battery pack can power the Revero 80 miles without the engine kicking in. Throughout all this, total output is actually the same 536 horsepower that you’ll find on the Revero GT, which makes the performance enhancements on the GTS even more impressive.

An infusion of carbon fiber trim on the Revero’s exterior dresses up the suave sedan, which also sports redesigned body panels just about everywhere. An updated interior offers new seats with front-seat ventilation and a revised center console. There’s gobs of fresh technology as well, including safety systems like blind-spot monitoring and cross-traffic detection. The new tech enhancements allow for over-the-air updates from Karma, and of course, there’s a banging new stereo system.

Karma says the new Revero GTS is available now for preorder at $149,950, with production slated to begin in the first quarter of 2020. For now, you can see it through December 1 at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.