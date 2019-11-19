We haven’t heard much from California-based Karma Automotive lately. The niche EV manufacturer debuted its updated Revero GT earlier this year at Auto Shanghai in China, but Karma’s newsroom as been rather silent since then. With the 2019 LA Auto Show literally in the company’s backyard, there’s new life from the company the form of the gorgeous SC2 Concept.

It’s certainly a looker, with its long bonnet and short deck taking the form of a classic grand touring machine. It could well have the largest pair of butterfly doors we’ve ever seen on a car, revealing a slim two-seat cockpit that’s awash in tech. In fact, Karma says the SC2 is awash with HD cameras and lidar sensors that can digitally capture the car, among other things. The tech can record and then re-create previous real-life drives which are then replayed while the car is parked, basically turning the SC2 into a life-size driving simulator not unlike a video game. The difference, obviously, is that you’re “playing” a digital version of yourself, in your own car. That’s a neat trick, especially if you’re stuck at home while bad weather rages instead of enjoying a spirited drive.

Gallery: Karma SC2 Concept

6 Photos

Speaking of which, the SC2 Concept should be a very spirited machine. Karma says a pair of electric motors send a combined 1,100 horsepower to all four wheels, and it can reach 60 mph in a blistering 1.9 seconds. Actually, Karma says the sprint takes less than 1.9 seconds, and it boasts a range of 350 miles to boot. Carbon-ceramic brakes, a racing-inspired pushrod suspension setup, and a torque-vectoring gearbox should give the SC2 some impressive corner-carving capability as well.

That is, in theory, anyway – Karma tells us these figures are based on digital modelings and simulations of the SC2. That’s not to say this is just a random concept with fantastical figures pulled from thin air, however. The SC2 previews Karma’s new vehicle architecture which will serve as the backbone for future vehicles.

“SC2 presents an optimistic and bold message about Karma’s future as we enthusiastically accept the challenge of elevating experience-driven mobility,” said Andreas Thurner, Karma vice president of global design and architecture. “In creating SC2, we have enhanced the thrill of the open road through connected, interactive patented technology, beyond that of a traditional high-performance luxury vehicle.”

The Karma SC2 Concept will be on display from November 22 through December 1 at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.