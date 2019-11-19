Hide press release Show press release

Faraday Future Reveals Its New Concept of the Third Internet Living Space

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2019 -- Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, today revealed additional details on its FF 91 ultra-luxury vehicle, including the concept of third internet living space that integrated many of AI, internet, luxury and comfort functions as well as the new features of its high-tech interior, as a part of Automobility LA at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Built upon the company’s Variable Platform Architecture (VPA), FF 91 represents a bold new species of electric mobility that combines supercar performance, precise handling, the comfort of an ultra-luxury passenger vehicle, and a unique collection of intelligent internet features.

The Smart phone was introduced first back in 2007 and changed everyone’s digital life on the go. The Smart TV was introduced first in 2013 and changed the way we access digital contents at home. Faraday Future’s mission is to change the concept of digital life when we are in our vehicles.

FF 91 introduces the “third internet living space,” the conduit between one’s home and destination (office, school etc.).

“We are now living an increasingly busy lifestyle, and we demand to be continuously connected anytime and anywhere. As we typically travel between home and our destinations every day, the car provides a safe and comfortable means of transportation, however, the time in transit is often considered “down” time. FF is here to change that,” said Carsten Breitfeld, CEO of Faraday Future. “Our goal is to make your daily commute the highlight of your day through a rich digital experience and give you back more time in your day.”

DESIGN WITHOUT BOUNDARIES, FIRST CLASS COMFORT

Riding in FF 91, users will feel more rested and energized, even after being stuck in traffic for hours. The rear seats deliver industry-leading 60-degree rear-seat reclining angles, putting passengers in the biomechanically and ergonomically optimal position for comfort. This first-class rear seating experience provides lower leg, lumbar, and upper back adjustments and support. The seats also offer massage, heating, and ventilation for cooling.

Like a private jet on 22-inch wheels, FF 91 is designed to ensconce its passengers in a relaxing, lounge-like experience, from departure to destination. Every element of the interior contributes its small part to creating an experience rather than simply another ultra-luxury means of transporting passengers down the road.

Zero-Gravity Seats

In the back of FF 91 are two Zero-Gravity Seats, taking principles learned from NASA’s space experiments and co-opting to create Neutral Body Posture, optimally distributing the user’s body weight to provide a more relaxing, rejuvenating experience. The rear chairs are each 14-way adjustable in addition to having 4-way adjustable lumbar support.

Further, they can recline up to 60◦, the greatest recline of any production vehicle, with full lower leg, back and lumbar adjustment.

Complementing the experience is FF 91’s “Spa Mode,” which, in addition to heated and ventilated chairs, adjusts ambient mood lighting and limo lighting, as well as visual and audio effects, helping soothe the soul. Rear chairs also feature integrated cushion massaging.

Connectivity

When you want to keep abreast of the outside world, FF 91 is able to provide a full suite of office-level connectivity, including rear monitors with conference-calling ability, multiple 4G LTE modems allowing for primary and backup connectivity, integrated Alexa, Sharedrop, facial recognition and front and rear sound zones.

ISZ integrates the personal audio needs of each passenger while managing the sonic harmony of the overall vehicle cabin, with the ability to pair up to four Bluetooth devices to the FFAI infotainment system at one time.

Light speed connection with Multi-Modem Solutions

FF 91 supports three modems, each connected at 4G LTE speeds—one for vehicle diagnostics and over-the-air software updates and two focused on the robustness of FF 91’s in-vehicle connectivity and entertainment. Those modems allow not only internet use while in motion as a hotspot but also seamless connectivity to livestreaming, such as with Sling TV. While many 4G LTE devices could stream video, doing so at highway speeds in terrains with limited cellular reception might diminish video playback quality or download speeds. The system is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820A chips, among the most powerful available for automotive applications. Stacked systems ultimately allow users in all seats access to entertainment and social media platforms.

FFAI: Artificial Intelligence That Anticipates Your Needs

The heart of FF 91’s infotainment technologies is its coalescence of sensors, cameras and proprietary software more than three years in the making that make up FFAI. FFAI is an all-in-one, high-tech solution that anticipates the needs of its users from every seat with the goal to allow users to live and breathe more freely.

Using facial recognition, FFAI is able to tailor individual settings in each of FF 91’s seats—right down to temperature and volume levels.

Upon entering FF 91, the experience is tailored, adapting to the user’s mood with adjustments in temperature, music and even scent.

Inside, each user enjoys a personalized experience, every time. Every seat has individual interior cameras, speakers, microphones, and other sensors, recognizing users by their faces, voice and weight, customizing the experience based on his or her unique FFID.

Seamless Entry System

FF 91 is equipped with Seamless Entry System, which provides an effortless experience when entering. Using low-energy Bluetooth frequencies from the user’s smartphone, Seamless Entry “awakens” your vehicle before getting inside, tailoring settings to the user’s preferences, including seats, mirrors, temperature, music and digital screens.

The goal with Seamless Entry is to be able to transition from your home to your phone and then to your car without interruption.

FFID

FFID ensures a consistent experience across the FF Ecosystem, recognizing the user’s profile no matter where he or she is or which FF 91 he or she is driving. Its Map IQ function tailors itself to the user’s driving patterns, tailoring navigation routes quicker and more consistently.

Climate IQ not only tailors itself to the user, but it also accounts for different factors, such as changing seasons and different geographies.

Ultimate Luxury, Ultimate Serenity

FF 91 boasts as many as 11 screens throughout its interior. Upon entering FF 91’s coach doors, users are treated to luxury that delights and an experience that anticipates needs. Not only are the doors beautiful in form and function; they are equipped with sensors that prevent opening too widely in crowded parking lots and offer easy access for convenient passenger pickup.

FF 91’s Rear Cinema Experience complements its serenity, with an ultra-wide 27-inch screen that descends from its roof, displaying an HD picture comparable with a high-end living room experience.

Speaking of monitors, FF 91 features a Central Hub Display up front, with a 15.4-inch center display, Predictive Home Screen that tailors itself to destinations in your navigation and frequented apps and offers recommendations for music and media based on preferences.

The user driving FF 91 is treated to the largest heads-up display in the industry that projects as if it were 2.7 meters in front of the driver to help keep the driver’s eyes on the road.

Below the heads-up display is the instrument panel, which stretches 11.6 inches, wrapping around the driver’s periphery, providing a synchronized experience with the heads-up display. The rearview display is a 10.1-inch digital screen, combining an array of rear and side cameras to paint a fuller picture of the road for optimal vision.

Finally, each door also features screens that replace traditional switches to configure seat settings, climate control, individual sound zones, entertainment and other interaction points with FF 91.

NEXT-GENERATION CONNECTIVITY, SEAMLESS PERSONALIZATION

Similarly, interior cameras recognize users and automatically adjust interior settings to their preferences. FF 91 recognizes faces, facial expressions and moods, which it uses to auto-prompt an experience to match, using music, temperature, scent, content, massage and more. Users’ facial recognition data is saved natively and securely in the vehicle.

In addition to adjusting interior preferences via facial recognition or mobile device connectivity, FF 91 is the first car where you don’t need a key. The keyless welcoming system recognizes users as they approach the vehicle, greets users by opening the door and proactively adjusts the interior to customized FFID settings.

THE NEW PERFORMANCE

FF’s proprietary VPA is a flexible powertrain system featuring a monocoque vehicle structure in which the chassis and body are a single form – providing measurable improvements in overall vehicle rigidity, safety and handling. An available all-wheel drive system offers greater traction, control and precise power distribution. The VPA also houses class-leading battery technology, multiple motor and battery configurations, as well as the company’s first of many patents: the FF Echelon Inverter.

FF 91’s powertrain features a multi-motor setup, enabling real-time torque vectoring to the rear wheels. This technology delivers superior acceleration and safety while leveraging rear-wheel steering for agile cornering, allowing drivers to confidently execute maneuvers like merging onto freeways or accelerating out of dangerous scenarios.

Peak motor power is 783 kW, equating up to 1050 HP, delivering a record-breaking 0-60 mph time in less than 3 seconds.

FF 91’s battery technology doesn’t sacrifice range for performance. Outfitted with a 130 kWh battery, FF 91 achieves a range of 378 miles (EPA est.) and over 700 km (NEDC est.) from the world’s highest energy density battery. Similarly, the system’s compact design enables more cabin space for greater comfort and safety. FF 91 also has the fastest charge speed currently available, with the ability to charge at more than 500 miles per hour. The home charger, included with the vehicle, achieves a 50 percent to full charge in under 4.5 hours at 240V.

“Everything about our cutting-edge vehicle and technology was created to make the lives of our users more connected, more engaging and more effortless. At the end of the day, we designed our A.I. and user interaction to be as intuitive and convenient as possible, giving you back more of your invaluable time,” concluded Breitfeld.