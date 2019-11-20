Hide press release Show press release

2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary

50 Years and Zero Chance of Growing Up: Dodge Introduces Limited- production Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition at 2019 AutoMobility LA

50th Anniversary Edition Challenger Celebrates Golden Anniversary with New Exterior Paint Color, Body-color Shaker Hood on HEMI® V-8 Models, Unique Badging and Heritage Style Available on Four Challenger Models

Limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition is available on Challenger GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody models

All 2020 model-year Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models to feature 50th Anniversary badge

Body-color Shaker hood scoop standard on R/T, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody 50th Anniversary Edition models

o Forthefirsttimeever,ShakerhoodscoopavailableonChallengerR/TScatPackWidebody

All-new high-impact paint (HIP) color, Gold Rush, first available with Challenger 50th

Anniversary Edition

70 numbered units of each model, in each HIP, mark Challenger’s original 1970 model-year introduction

50th Anniversary Edition features premium Nappa leather and Alcantara interior with Sepia accent stitching, real carbon fiber accents, a unique gauge cluster and the “50” logo throughout

Custom Challenger 50th Anniversary logo instrument panel badge is color matched to the exterior; each Challenger identified as “x out of 70”

The 50th Anniversary Edition package starts at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,995

Dealer orders for 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition, open in December. Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships in early spring of 2020

Dodge Challenger reported record third-quarter sales in 2019; best yearly sales ever in 2018

The “golden age” of muscle cars is now, and Dodge is celebrating the golden anniversary of its iconic Challenger with the new limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition, shown for the first time today at 2019 AutoMobility LA.

When the Dodge Challenger first entered in the muscle car ranks of Detroit’s Big Three 50 years ago,

it arrived with something its competitors didn’t have: the greatest range of powertrain choices in the

industry, from the small but durable 225-cubic-inch “Slant Six” to the fearsome “Elephant Motor” —

® the 426 HEMI .

A half-century later, Dodge Challenger still leads the pack with the most powerful muscle car powertrains in the industry—ranging from the Pentastar V-6 engine to the fastest most powerful muscle car, the 797-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

“2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Dodge Challenger, one of the most storied muscle cars in history,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “That history was built on a few key things: big attitude and big muscle, loud colors and loud exhausts, and an enthusiast community that is as unique and diverse as our special editions. So, to commemorate the 50th, we're celebrating with a cool new special edition that checks all of these boxes.”

Dodge is offering the limited-production 50th Anniversary Edition on Challenger GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody models. The already heavily equipped Challenger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models will feature a 50th Anniversary grille badge for the 2020 model year as standard equipment.

The 50th Anniversary Edition package starts at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $4,995. Dealer orders for 2020 Dodge Challenger models, including the 50th Anniversary Edition, open in December. Vehicles will start arriving in Dodge//SRT dealerships in early spring of 2020.

Blast with a past: New 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition shakes things up

With its heritage design, unmatched power and everyday livability, the Challenger is a true GT car and every bit as beloved and relevant to today’s consumer as the first generation was 50 years ago.

To celebrate Challenger’s colorful history, the Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition sticks to its roots, focusing on the details big and small, that have made Challenger what it is today: high-impact paint (HIP) exterior colors, Shaker hood scoop, hot wheels and custom touches on the inside — all designed to give Dodge enthusiasts another way to display legendary Dodge performance attitude.



A body-color Shaker hood scoop is standard on all HEMI V-8 engine powered R/T, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody models for the 50th Anniversary Edition. This is the first time the Shaker hood scoop is featured on a Challenger Widebody model.

As the name suggests, the legendary cold-air grabbing Shaker extends from the engine compartment, directing cooler air back into the 5.7-liter or 392 HEMI V-8 engine. Like the original 1970 Challenger R/T with the Shaker hood, the 50th Anniversary Edition continues the Dodge tradition of an engine-mounted hood scoop that “shakes” with the movement of the powertrain.

The functional Shaker hood comes with a Mopar cold-air intake, conical air filter and optimized air box for improved airflow and performance. Lift the hood and enthusiasts will also be treated to a “SHAKER” underhood decal — reminiscent of the original 1970 Challenger.

Illuminated Air Catcher headlamps feature 50th Anniversary Edition LED-illuminated “50” logos.

Each 50th Anniversary Edition will have a custom-look, straight from the factory with a standard Satin Black hand-painted hood and black-wrapped roof and decklid. Challenger 50th Anniversary logo badges appear on the grille and spoiler in new “Gold School” finish. Fender badges are also finished in “Gold School”. The standard Satin Black fuel-filler door with heritage “FUEL” lettering adds a touch of nostalgia.

Unique “Gold School” wheels are featured on the 50th Anniversary Edition:

20-inch-by-9-inch on Challenger GT RWD and R/T Shaker models

20-inch-by-9.5-inch on Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker models; optional on R/T Shaker

models with Performance Plus Group

20-inch-by-11-inch on the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody model

The 50th Anniversary Edition also features Gunmetal brake color when fitted with Brembo brakes, optional on GT and R/T, standard on R/T Scat Pack and R/T Scat Pack Widebody.

To celebrate its golden anniversary, the Challenger also introduces an all-new 50th Anniversary color, appropriately named Gold Rush. It joins the limited exterior paint palette of six other HIP colors that are available with the 50th Anniversary Edition, including Frostbite (new), Hellraisin (new), Sinamon Stick (new), TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango.

70 x 7 x 4

Commemorating the original model year of the Challenger, 1970, there will be 70 numbered units of the following four models in each HIP color.



Challenger GT RWD Challenger R/T Shaker Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

TOTAL (Units by HIP color)

Gold

Rush Frostbite Hellraisin

70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70 70

70 70 70 280 280 280

TOTAL Sinamon F8 Go (Units by

Stick TorRed Green Mango model) 70707070490 70707070490 70707070490

70 70 70 70 490

1960 280 280 280 280 (TOTAL

units)

Throwback-inspired interior features 50th Anniversary details

From the steering wheel to the instrument panel, startup screens, gauge faces, seat backs, door bolsters and floor mats, the 50th Anniversary theme extends into the Challenger’s athletic interior.

Black, heated and ventilated Nappa leather and Alcantara suede performance seats feature Sepia accent stitching and embroidered “50” logo seat backs. The Sepia accent stitch appears throughout the interior on the Instrument Panel (IP), door panels and armrest, center console lid, seat faces and the suede, flat-bottom steering wheel.

Real carbon fiber IP and console bezels with a copper weave and Alcantara door bolsters featuring a unique accent stitch create a premium cockpit feel that is unique to the 50th Anniversary Edition. Premium Berber floor mats feature an embroidered “50” logo.

The 50th Anniversary Edition features a startup animation on the Electronic Vehicle Information Center (EVIC) screen that showcases the 1970 Challenger and unique white-faced gauges with yellow accents.

The passenger-side IP badge displays the Challenger 50th Anniversary logo and is color-matched to the exterior; each vehicle is identified as “x out of 70.”

50th Anniversary Edition pricing

Challenger GT RWD Challenger R/T Shaker Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

Note: All prices exclude $1,495 destination charge

50th Anniversary Edition Option U.S. MSRP $4,995

$5,495

$5,995

$5,995



50th Anniversary Edition available on four 2020 Dodge Challenger models

Challenger GT RWD

The Challenger GT RWD performance model is powered by the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine, mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission delivering 303 horsepower and 268 lb.-ft. of torque.

The GT RWD features performance suspension, enhanced steering, 20-inch-by-9-inch wheels, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, performance hood and front splitter and performance bolstered seats.

Challenger R/T

The Challenger R/T is powered by the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine. The Challenger R/T is rated at 375 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque when mated to the standard Tremec six-speed manual transmission. When paired with the available TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Challenger R/T delivers 372 horsepower with 400 lb.-ft. of torque.

The R/T features performance suspension, enhanced steering, 20-inch-by-9-inch wheels, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters (with automatic transmission), performance hood and front splitter and performance bolstered seats.

Challenger R/T Scat Pack

Offering the most muscle for the dollar with a starting price of less than $40,000, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack is powered by the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8, delivering 485 horsepower and 475 lb.- ft. of torque. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack comes standard with the Tremec six-speed manual transmission, while the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is available.

The R/T Scat Pack features four-piston Brembo brakes at all four corners, 20-inch-by-9.5-inch wheels, high performance suspension, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters (with automatic transmission), dual-extractor hood, SRT Performance Pages with drive modes and Line Lock—engages the front brakes to hold the vehicle stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires.

Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

The Widebody on Challenger R/T Scat Pack adds 3.5 inches of overall width, rides on sticky 305/35ZR20 Pirelli tires mounted to 20-inch-by-11-inch wheels. It also includes an SRT-tuned chassis, featuring stiffer front springs, retuned shock absorbers and larger sway bars in both front and rear and SRT-tuned high-performance adaptive damping suspension.

As a result, the R/T Scat Pack Widebody delivers its best on-road and on-track performance ever, with an improvement of close to 2 seconds per lap or 12 car lengths compared with the R/T Scat Pack. In a quarter-mile comparison, the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody gained .2 seconds—running 12.1 seconds E.T. at 112 miles per hour (mph).

2020 Dodge Challenger

Dodge delivers the industry’s most powerful and capable muscle car lineup with the 2020 Dodge Challenger. From the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car—the “Demon-possessed” 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye—to 303-horsepower V-6 efficiency and class-exclusive all-wheel- drive (AWD) capability, Challenger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, all-weather capability and overall interior roominess. Dodge Challenger is a true GT car. Its heritage design, unmatched power and everyday livability combine to make this authentic but modern Dodge muscle car every bit as beloved and relevant to today’s consumer as the first generation was 50 years ago.

Eight distinct models make up the vehicle lineup for 2020: SXT, SXT AWD, GT, GT AWD, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye. Numerous packages offer all the upgrades, unique heritage cues and performance features that Dodge//SRT customers crave.

The 2020 Dodge Challenger offers a full range of engine options, including the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 on SXT, SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models, the legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 on R/T models, the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI V-8 on R/T Scat Pack models, which offers the most muscle for the dollar priced less than $40,000, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V-8 on SRT Hellcat and a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8 on SRT Hellcat Redeye.