Buick’s Encore GX offers safety, convenience and functionality important to today’s SUV buyers

DETROIT — The new Encore GX grows Buick’s SUV portfolio, as the brand strengthens its focus on beautiful, premium SUVs. The Encore GX offers safety technologies, driver assistance and convenience features, functionality and style tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers.

“Premium SUV buyers are looking for features that fit their lifestyle priorities, and Buick is giving customers more segment choices with our new Encore GX,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “As we look to the future of Buick, and customer demand trends, our four-SUV portfolio puts us in a strong competitive position across the most popular SUV segments.”

More safety and connectivity features

The Encore GX will offer a suite of standard and available safety and driver assistance technologies and features that are typically offered in larger, more expensive vehicles. These six safety technologies* will be standard on all trim levels:

Forward Collision Alert

Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Pedestrian Braking

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Following Distance Indicator

IntelliBeam headlamps with automatically-adjusting high/low beams

Some of the available safety and driver assistance technologies and features for the Encore GX will include:

Rear Park Assist*

Rear Cross Traffic Alert*

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert*

Rear Camera Mirror*, provides a wide, less obstructed rear view while parking and driving

Hands-Free Power Liftgate with logo projection, one of only two vehicles within the compact SUV segment to offer this feature

Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera* (camera-based)

Head-Up Display

Automatic Parking Assist with Braking*

High Definition Surround Vision* camera system

The Encore GX will have the latest in infotainment and connectivity, such as Apple CarPlay1, Android Auto2, available wireless charging3 and Bluetooth pairing4, which will allow up to two phones to be paired at the same time. The Encore GX will also support SiriusXM’s next generation audio entertainment platform, SiriusXM with 360L5, which combines satellite and streaming to deliver more channels, plus access to both live and on demand shows and musical performances. This gives drivers and their passengers more control over what they listen to and when and improves listeners’ ability to discover more great content across SiriusXM.

Style and functionality

Aldred added, “Filling the spot between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision and Enclave models, the Encore GX is another proof point that Buick is The Premium SUV Brand. Just as we did with the Enclave in 2008 and the Encore in 2013, we identified a growing market niche and moved quickly to introduce a new vehicle to fill it.”

The Encore GX has a confident stance with a wide, modern grille and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Buyers can also enhance the look with the optional Sport Touring package. The Encore GX ST will have exclusive wheels, body-color surrounds and a distinctive black mesh grille with red accents connected through both the front and rear bumpers.

Inside, the Encore GX embodies the quality cabin experience that Buick customers expect, including the brand’s signature QuietTuning, which helps to minimize road noise inside the vehicle, as well as premium materials and available features, like leather-appointed seats, a heated steering wheel and an ionizing air filter.

The functional interior is designed to help you easily carry both passengers and cargo, with 94.3 cubic feet for passengers and 25.3 cubic feet for cargo6 behind the second row. The Encore GX will have a standard, adjustable two-stage load floor, giving owners the flexibility for either more under-floor storage or a cargo floor that is level with the folded seats, depending on their specific needs.

For even more flexibility, the Encore GX’s front passenger seat folds flat and the 40/60 folding second row is optimized with the narrower section behind the driver’s seat to better accommodate an 8-foot long object diagonally from the passenger seat to the rear driver’s side.

Performance

The Encore GX will come with either a standard 1.2L turbo or premium 1.3L turbo engine, and will deliver up to 155 horsepower, 174 ft-lbs. of torque and offer a GM-estimated 31 mpg combined (based on GM testing. Official EPA estimates not yet available).

In the front-wheel drive models, both engines will come with a standard Continuously Variable Transmission that helps maintain peak performance for responsive acceleration and the power to pass and merge into fast-moving traffic.

For all-wheel drive models, the 1.3L will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The AWD models will also have a disable switch, giving drivers the choice between AWD, when more traction is needed, or FWD, for improved fuel-economy when conditions allow.

The Encore GX arrives at Buick dealers across North America in early 2020.