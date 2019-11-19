A CVT is the standard gearbox.
Buick confirmed today information reported on in August – a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine making 155 horsepower (115 kilowatts) will power the 2020 Buick Encore GX. There’ll be a smaller 1.2-liter engine available, too. Buick revealed the GX earlier this year, positioning it between the smaller Encore and larger Envision in a bid to expand its crossover lineup. However, Buick debuted the new crossover with little information about it. But now we know the powertrain choices.
The standard powertrain will be a turbocharged 1.2-liter mill. Buick did not disclose its output, though. However, the 1.3-liter mill makes 155 hp and 174 pound-feet (235 Newton-meters) of torque. Both power the front wheels and will pair with a continuously variable transmission.
However, all-wheel drive is an available option with the 1.3-liter engine, which also requires the nine-speed automatic gearbox. GM estimates the GX could return 31 miles per gallon combined, but official EPA numbers are pending.
Buick also announced a Sport Touring package for the Encore GX, too. But it only adds a sporty appearance and nothing else. It features unique wheels, body-color surrounds, and a black mesh grille with red accents.
Buick is also making the GX safe by including forward collision alert, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, automatic high beams, and a follow distance indicator. Optional safety features include rear cross-traffic alert, rear park assist, rear camera mirror, adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, and more.
The 2020 Buick Encore GX is set to arrive at dealerships early next year. When it arrives, it could be cheaper than the regular Encore, depending on the GX’s trim. A report earlier this month suggested the GX will start at $25,095, including the destination charge. While that’s more expensive than the Encore, it flips with the Preferred trims, which is $500 cheaper on the GX. Opting for the Encore GX Essence trim saves $800 over the Encore Essence.
With the Encore GX set to arrive early next year, Buick should release detailed pricing information along with details about the smaller 1.2-liter engine in the coming months.
Buick’s Encore GX offers safety, convenience and functionality important to today’s SUV buyers
DETROIT — The new Encore GX grows Buick’s SUV portfolio, as the brand strengthens its focus on beautiful, premium SUVs. The Encore GX offers safety technologies, driver assistance and convenience features, functionality and style tailored around the size and space preferences of today’s small and compact SUV buyers.
“Premium SUV buyers are looking for features that fit their lifestyle priorities, and Buick is giving customers more segment choices with our new Encore GX,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global Buick and GMC. “As we look to the future of Buick, and customer demand trends, our four-SUV portfolio puts us in a strong competitive position across the most popular SUV segments.”
More safety and connectivity features
The Encore GX will offer a suite of standard and available safety and driver assistance technologies and features that are typically offered in larger, more expensive vehicles. These six safety technologies* will be standard on all trim levels:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Front Pedestrian Braking
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Following Distance Indicator
- IntelliBeam headlamps with automatically-adjusting high/low beams
Some of the available safety and driver assistance technologies and features for the Encore GX will include:
- Rear Park Assist*
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert*
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert*
- Rear Camera Mirror*, provides a wide, less obstructed rear view while parking and driving
- Hands-Free Power Liftgate with logo projection, one of only two vehicles within the compact SUV segment to offer this feature
- Adaptive Cruise Control – Camera* (camera-based)
- Head-Up Display
- Automatic Parking Assist with Braking*
- High Definition Surround Vision* camera system
The Encore GX will have the latest in infotainment and connectivity, such as Apple CarPlay1, Android Auto2, available wireless charging3 and Bluetooth pairing4, which will allow up to two phones to be paired at the same time. The Encore GX will also support SiriusXM’s next generation audio entertainment platform, SiriusXM with 360L5, which combines satellite and streaming to deliver more channels, plus access to both live and on demand shows and musical performances. This gives drivers and their passengers more control over what they listen to and when and improves listeners’ ability to discover more great content across SiriusXM.
Style and functionality
Aldred added, “Filling the spot between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision and Enclave models, the Encore GX is another proof point that Buick is The Premium SUV Brand. Just as we did with the Enclave in 2008 and the Encore in 2013, we identified a growing market niche and moved quickly to introduce a new vehicle to fill it.”
The Encore GX has a confident stance with a wide, modern grille and 18-inch aluminum wheels. Buyers can also enhance the look with the optional Sport Touring package. The Encore GX ST will have exclusive wheels, body-color surrounds and a distinctive black mesh grille with red accents connected through both the front and rear bumpers.
Inside, the Encore GX embodies the quality cabin experience that Buick customers expect, including the brand’s signature QuietTuning, which helps to minimize road noise inside the vehicle, as well as premium materials and available features, like leather-appointed seats, a heated steering wheel and an ionizing air filter.
The functional interior is designed to help you easily carry both passengers and cargo, with 94.3 cubic feet for passengers and 25.3 cubic feet for cargo6 behind the second row. The Encore GX will have a standard, adjustable two-stage load floor, giving owners the flexibility for either more under-floor storage or a cargo floor that is level with the folded seats, depending on their specific needs.
For even more flexibility, the Encore GX’s front passenger seat folds flat and the 40/60 folding second row is optimized with the narrower section behind the driver’s seat to better accommodate an 8-foot long object diagonally from the passenger seat to the rear driver’s side.
Performance
The Encore GX will come with either a standard 1.2L turbo or premium 1.3L turbo engine, and will deliver up to 155 horsepower, 174 ft-lbs. of torque and offer a GM-estimated 31 mpg combined (based on GM testing. Official EPA estimates not yet available).
In the front-wheel drive models, both engines will come with a standard Continuously Variable Transmission that helps maintain peak performance for responsive acceleration and the power to pass and merge into fast-moving traffic.
For all-wheel drive models, the 1.3L will be paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The AWD models will also have a disable switch, giving drivers the choice between AWD, when more traction is needed, or FWD, for improved fuel-economy when conditions allow.
The Encore GX arrives at Buick dealers across North America in early 2020.